  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 26 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Payet-inspired Marseille take big step towards Europa League final

The French side are in command of their tie with Red Bull Salzburg.

By AFP Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 10:15 PM
14 minutes ago 642 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3981341
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Image: AFP/Getty Images

FLORIAN THAUVIN AND substitute Clinton Njie netted to give Marseille a 2-0 win over Salzburg in their Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday, keeping the French club’s dreams of European glory alive.

Dimitri Payet set up both goals for OM at a packed Velodrome, as more than 62,000 fans saw Thauvin grab an opener that had more than a suspicion of handball about it.

Cameroon international Njie then made it 2-0 less than three minutes after coming off the bench in the second half, to leave Marseille firmly in control of the tie ahead of next week’s return in Austria.

Marseille are desperate to reach a Europa League final that will be played in France, at the home of their bitter rivals Lyon, on May 16.

They are aiming to win a second European trophy, a quarter of a century after their triumph in the inaugural Champions League final in 1993.

Rudi Garcia’s side would perhaps not be the favourites if they did make it through to face either Arsenal or Atletico Madrid, who drew 1-1 in London in Thursday’s other game.

However, they have enough quality in their ranks to trouble anyone, even if Salzburg might feel aggrieved at not at least grabbing an away goal.

The opener arrived with just 15 minutes played, as Salzburg goalkeeper Alexander Walke came for a Payet free-kick but couldn’t get to it, and Thauvin arrived to finish at the back post with a combination of his head and an arm.

Scottish referee Willie Collum did not see anything wrong with the goal, and he also waved away Salzburg penalty appeals early in the second half when Stefan Lainer went down as he crashed into Maxime Lopez in the box.

Moments after that, Marseille goalkeeper Yohann Pele produced an excellent save to deny Hannes Wolf, and the home side doubled their lead in the 63rd minute.

Substitute Njie released Payet down the left and then controlled the return ball in the box before firing home, sparking jubilant scenes in the vast home crowd.

Norwegian substitute Fredrik Gulbrandsen hit the post with a half-volley at the other end late on, and Salzburg may live to regret not scoring that precious away goal as they look to become the first Austrian side to reach a European final in over 20 years.

© AFP 2018 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I think a lot of footballers are afraid to come out of their comfort zone’

‘People say that I sold Salah – that is a lie. Chelsea decided to sell him, ok?’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
ARSENAL
As it happened: Arsenal v Atletico Madrid, Europa League semi-final first leg
As it happened: Arsenal v Atletico Madrid, Europa League semi-final first leg
Van Gaal fuels Arsenal speculation by claiming to have a job offer he 'can't refuse'
Simeone and Atletico Madrid arrive in London to spoil Wenger's farewell tour
FOOTBALL
'People say that I sold Salah - that is a lie. Chelsea decided to sell him, ok?'
'People say that I sold Salah - that is a lie. Chelsea decided to sell him, ok?'
More bad news for Bayern and a World Cup concern for Germany over key defender
Bale assured by Zidane that Real Madrid are still 'relying' on him despite bench duty
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool to hang Dunboyne GAA jersey in dressing room as gesture to Irish attack victim
Liverpool to hang Dunboyne GAA jersey in dressing room as gesture to Irish attack victim
Steven Gerrard emerges as one of the favourites for the Rangers job
Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup as Liverpool confirm worst fears
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I had to be mentally strong after what I went through at Manchester United'
'I had to be mentally strong after what I went through at Manchester United'
Keane believes it's still too soon for Salah to be considered a Ballon d’Or contender
Premier League-bound Wolves cleared of any improper links with super agent Jorge Mendes

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie