Martin O'Neill to Stoke, Griezmann's Man United wage demands and all today's transfer gossip

Source: Niall Carson

HERE ARE THE good, the bad, and the unlikely football moves being talked about today…

A number of British media publications, including The Guardian, say that Gary Rowett and Martin O’Neill top the shortlist, as Stoke seek to find a replacement for Mark Hughes, who was sacked following the side’s FA Cup loss to Coventry City at the weekend. The bookies have made O’Neill favourite for the role, while Chris Sutton, who the Ireland boss managed during his time at Celtic, has penned a column for the Daily Mail suggesting the Derry native would be interested in the job.

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann will demand £400,000 a week from Man United to turn down Barcelona.

PSG winger Lucas Moura, who has struggled to get game time at the French club this season, is also reportedly eyeing a move to Old Trafford.

Borussia Monchengladbach's Thorgan Hazard. Source: DPA/PA Images

Borussia Monchengladbach player Thorgan could become the third Hazard brother to join Chelsea, with Eden and Kylian already at the club.

Liverpool have started their search for a Coutinho replacement – Thomas Lemar and Riyad Mahrez are among the players who are thought to be of interest to the Reds.

Chelsea's Kenedy could be on his way to Newcastle. Source: Joe Giddens

Out-of-favour Chelsea youngster Kenedy has been targeted by Newcastle.

Juventus have become the latest club to be linked with a move for Arsenal star Mesut Ozil.

As he struggles to get regular game time at Barcelona, Inter, Napoli and Roma are all interested in former Everton player Gerard Deulofeu.

Retro deal of the day: Luís Oliveira to Fiorentina, 1996

Source: EMPICS Sport

After impressing with Anderlecht and Cagliari, in 1996 Oliveira joined Fiorentina for £5.3 million — the third highest transfer fee in Serie A that summer.

The Belgium international scored a respectable 27 goals in 95 appearances overall for the Florence-based side, but was still eclipsed by the brilliance of fellow striker Gabriel Batistuta, a club legend and one of the best players in the world at the time.

Oliveira, a naturalised Belgian citizen born in Brazil, featured for his adopted country at the 1998 World Cup, after they beat Ireland in a play-off to reach the finals in France (Oliveira scored the opening goal against the Boys in Green in the tie’s second leg).

In 1999, he left Fiorentina and re-joined Cagliari, but struggled to recapture the form that ignited his career in the first place, and his star faded after stints at a number of low-level Italian clubs.

After retiring in 2011, he has gone into coaching, managing outfits including Italian club Pro Patria and Maltese side Floriana.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

