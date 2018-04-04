  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 4 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Food and beer at the Masters is the biggest bargain in sports

The Masters is an expensive ticket to get but pretty cheap once you get in the gates.

By Business Insider Wednesday 4 Apr 2018, 3:16 PM
27 minutes ago 1,373 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3939833
The Pimento Cheese Sandwiches at Augusta are world famous.
Image: Jamie Squire/Getty Images
The Pimento Cheese Sandwiches at Augusta are world famous.
The Pimento Cheese Sandwiches at Augusta are world famous.
Image: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

THE MASTERSÂ ISÂ one of the most expensive tickets in sport, with golf fans currently paying upwards of $6,000 for the pleasure of taking in all four days of action at Augusta National.

But while the cost of getting through the gate is exorbitant due to demand on the secondary market, once inside the event, prices become unbelievably cheap, especially for those looking to grab lunch.

At a baseball or football game, you might expect to pay upwards of $20 for a hot dog and a beer, possibly more if youâ€™re looking to get a more extravagant meal.

But at Augusta National, you can buy any item on the menu as long as you have five dollars in your pocket.

Itâ€™s a unique menu in the world of sports not only for its prices but for the food itself.

Rather than staples like hot dogs, chicken fingers, and cheese fries, guests at Augusta National can enjoy the famous egg salad and pimento sandwiches, on $1.50 each, and wash it down with some fresh brewed Georgia iced tea.

For dessert, treat yourself to a Georgia peach ice cream sandwich.

The low menu prices give fans taking in a full day of golf a chance to feast in the afternoon, assuring no one goes hungry.

While prices still seem ridiculously cheap to your average sports fan, golf purists might note that a few prices were raised this year, with the cost of the blueberry muffin, chips, and peanuts all rising 50 cents since 2017.

That said, if you had the cash necessary to get in the door at Augusta National, chances are paying $1.50 for a bag of chips isnâ€™t going to break the bank.

-Â Tyler Lauletta, Business Insider

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

Published with permission from:

Published with permission from
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
Analysis: Leinster's lethal attack tears Saracens apart for three classy tries
'Winning is everything - now itâ€™s time to step up, and take our prize'
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
'It's never happened to me' â€“ Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
'It's never happened to me' â€“ Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
Gareth Bale left on bench for Champions League quarter-final
Lallana injury not as bad as first feared, and he could play again this season
LEINSTER
EPCR confirm Sunday service for Munster's Bordeaux battle with Racing
EPCR confirm Sunday service for Munster's Bordeaux battle with Racing
Leinster hope to have Larmour and Conan in full training before Scarlets semi-final clash
Another blow for Saracens as South African owners want out
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ray Wilkins dies aged 61 after suffering cardiac arrest
Ray Wilkins dies aged 61 after suffering cardiac arrest
Shay Given backs Man City star to dominate for a decade
'You know me, I like p***ing people off' - McCarthy bookies' favourite for West Brom job

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie