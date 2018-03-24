  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 24 March, 2018
Garcia eliminated as Thomas' Match Play charge continues

Sergio Garcia was eliminated at the last-16 stage of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, but Justin Thomas is through.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 6:38 PM
3 minutes ago 9 Views No Comments
Masters champion Sergio Garcia
MASTERS CHAMPION SERGIO Garcia bowed out of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at the last-16 stage on Saturday after defeat to Kyle Stanley.

Garcia had come through the group stage unscathed with three wins out of three against Xander Schauffele, Dylan Frittelli and Shubhankar Sharma.

Continuing that run into the knockouts proved a step too far, though, as Stanley caused an upset against his illustrious opponent.

Initially Garcia started well and was 1up after two holes, however Stanley came storming back and by the turn the American was three ahead.

Garcia nibbled away at that lead to be back within one by the 15th, only for Stanley to claim back-to-back birdies to win 3 and 1.

Justin Thomasâ€™ remarkable run in Austin continued at the expense of Kim Si-woo as he claimed a 6 and 5 victory.

Thomas has not been behind in a single match this week and that record was never in danger as Kim struggled to fight back having fallen behind at the second.

He will now face Stanley for a place in the last four, while he could rise to number one in the world if he reaches the final on Sunday.

Thomas and Stanley are joined in the quarter finals by Bubba Watson, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Cameron Smith, Alex Noren and Kevin Kisner.

Ian Poulter is also through after a 2 and 1 win over Louis Oosthuizen, the Englishman nearly claiming a hole-in-one at the 11th on his way to the last eight.

- Omni

