Join the club: Matt Doherty becomes just the fourth Irish footballer to win Premier League Player of the Month

WHILE HE MAY have been overlooked on the international front by Martin O’Neill over the last five years, Matt Doherty has continued to shine bright as one of Ireland’s most talented and consistent performers.

Monday’s news that he had been named Premier League Player of the Month brought due recognition onto the Dubliner. The Wolves defender has been a consistent cog in Nuno Espírito Santo’s backline in their first season back in the top-flight, while also showing his penchant to bomb forward.

Doherty scored his first ever Premier League goal this past weekend. Combining with Raul Jimenez inside the box, the defender completed a clever one-two before driving the ball past Wayne Hennessey and into the back of the Crystal Palace net.

The goal proved decisive as Wolves hung on for a 1-0 lead at Selhurst Park — their fourth win in eight games, moving them up to seventh in the table. Crumlin-born Doherty has been an ever-present for Wolves since impressing a scout while playing a pre-season game for Bohemians way back in 2010.

Since arriving at Molineux, the 26-year-old has made over 200 appearances for the club, being named Wolves’ Player of the Season at the end of the 2015/16 Championship season.

Monday’s announcement that he had beaten off competition from Eden Hazard, Alexandre Lacazette, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero to be named the Premier League’s top performer in September was just reward for a month of consistent performances; particularly in Wolves’ 1-1 draw at home to Man United and a 2-0 victory over Southampton where the defender was named Man of the Match.

The news also saw Doherty become just the fourth Irishman to ever win the award, joining Robbie Keane (three times), Roy Keane (twice) and former Southampton striker Mickey Evans.

The award was first handed out in August 1994, where Tottenham’s Jürgen Klinsmann collected the accolade for scoring on his debut against Sheffield Wednesday, before endearing himself to supporters by self-deprecatingly diving on the floor during his debut campaign at White Hart Lane.

It took three and and a half years before an Ireland international would pick up the award, with Plymouth-born Evans recognised in April 1997 for three goals in four games under manager Graeme Souness, as Southampton dramatically avoided relegation during a season where Ali Dia infamously made his name in football history.

Evans scored against Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Coventry City, battling up front alongside Matt Le Tissier as the Saints avoided the drop by a solitary point. The forward would later receive an Ireland call-up under Mick McCarthy in 1997, coming on to replace Tony Cascarino in the final five minutes of a World Cup qualifier against Romania at Landsdowne Road.

The next Ireland international to win the award would be Roy Keane in October 1998. The midfielder was integral as Alex Ferguson’s side secured three wins from four in the Premier League, scoring 13 goals and conceding just two.United would pick up the title in May, finishing one point ahead of Arsenal to wrestle back the title, en route to a historic treble.

Ten months later it was the turn of Robbie Keane to collect the first of three Premier League Player of the Month awards. A 19-year-old Keane impressed with Coventry City, bagging a brace at home to Derby County before finding the net again a week later in a 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

Keane would spend only one year at Highfield Road, but would finish as the club’s top goalscorer with 12 goals to his name before rocking up at the San Siro and joining Inter Milan.

Roy Keane collected his second and final Player of the Month award in December 1999. Man United would go unbeaten that month, beating Everton 5-1, West Ham 4-2, Bradford City 4-0 and drawing 2-2 against Sunderland.

Keane chipped in with two goals during December, with the Cork native once again raising the Premier League trophy high above his head come May as United secured their sixth title in eight seasons with an impressive 91 points — losing just three games all season.

Robbie Keane returned from his £13 million move to Inter in early 2001, joining Leeds on loan before manager David O’Leary made the move permanent. That decision could have been swayed by a brilliant, immediate impact from the Tallaght striker.

Keane hit the ground running at Elland Road, scoring nine goals in 14 starts. The Ireland international bagged a penalty on his debut in a 1-1 draw against Middlesborough, before scoring two memorable goals in stoppage time against Man City during a 4-0 win at Maine Road.

He scored again in a 3-1 defeat at home to Newcastle, and again against his former club Coventry during a 1-0 win. In total Robbie Keane scored five goals in his first five games for Leeds, meaning he justly picked up the Player Premier of the Month award.

It would be another six years before another Irishman would collect the award, and naturally enough it was Keane again who picked it up. Now captain at Tottenham, the Ireland skipper was — in bizarre circumstance — named the joint-winner of the award alongside strike partner Dimitar Berbatov.

The pair formed an electric duo for Spurs, and scored eight goals between them in April 2007. It was the sixth time the award had been shared between two players, after Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton in November 1994, Robbie Fowler and Stan Collymore in January 1996, Kevin Davies and Andy Cole in November 1997, Dennis Bergkamp and Edu in February 2004 and Steven Gerrard and Luis Suárez in April 2014.

Monday’s announcement sees Matt Doherty become just the fourth Irish international to pick up the award and the first to claim the accolade in almost 11 years. Ireland is the sixth highest-ranked country in terms of winners, trailing England (97), France (17), Holland (15), Spain (9) and Argentina (7).

