Watch: The inspirational Mattie Donnelly point that edged Tyrone to victory over Kildare

TYRONE CAME AWAY from Newbridge with a hard-fought victory on Sunday, and it was captain Mattie Donnelly who provided the decisive score at the death to seal the victory.

With the clock drifting into the fifth minute of stoppage time, Donnelly gathered the ball in midfield and headed towards the Kildare goal on a solo run.

Kildare’s Kevin Feely attempted to put a challenge in and steer him away from the danger zone, but Donnelly muscled his way past the tackle and veered off slightly to the left to get into a scoring position.

Another opponent moved in along with Feely to try and block Donnelly’s shot, but the Trillick man angled his left-footed strike high and over the bar to clinch the much needed win, and condemn Kildare to a third loss in Division 1 of the Allianz league.

You can watch that impressive score here:

Inspirational point from leader and captain Mattie Donnelly! pic.twitter.com/RvGTSDuHZk — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 11, 2018

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!