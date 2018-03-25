  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 25 March, 2018
'You’re training and living for the 15 minutes after the match, that’s the unbridled joy'

Mattie Kenny and Darragh O’Connell were speaking after Cuala’s All-Ireland success in Portlaoise yesterday.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 25 Mar 2018, 7:00 AM
58 minutes ago 1,721 Views 1 Comment
Sean Treacy celebrates after the game Sean Treacy celebrates after Cuala's All-Ireland success Source: James Crombie/INPHO

AS HE STOOD outside the winning dressing-room following Cuala’s epic All-Ireland club final replay victory over Na Piarsaigh, Mattie Kenny gave a wry smile when he was asked if he enjoyed the 60 minutes of hurling.

“There’s definitely no enjoyment in it!” he quipped after the classic encounter, which teetered on a knife-edge until the final moments and will go down as one of the great All-Ireland club finals.

The Dublin side retained the Tommy Moore Cup after an enthralling replay at O’Moore Park, where they hit the final four scores of the game to edge a game between the two finest club teams in the country.

Once the full-time whistle sounded, there was an outpouring of emotion from the Cuala players, management and supporters.

“Someone said to me that in hurling and in sport, you’re training and living for the 15 minutes after the match, because that’s the unbridled joy you get from a victory like that,” Kenny explained.

“The last ten minutes was epic. Sometimes we were attacking and then it would break down to their big men at the far end – they looked so dangerous.

“I was talking to the supporters there afterwards and they were saying it was real edge of the seat stuff. So look, we’re delighted to get over the line.”

Time and time again over the last two years Cuala have shown their resolve and character. Not least over the last seven days.

They looked dead and buried in stoppage-time in the first clash on St Patricks’ Day, before Sean Moran lashed a 21m free past five players on the line to force extra-time.

Extra-time couldn’t separate the sides last week, and they arrived into Portlaoise on Saturday facing a Na Piarsaigh team boosted by the return of Tommy Grimes and Conor Boylan from suspension.

The Dublin kingpins were 2-12 to 0-12 in front in the 39th minute following quick-fire goals from Nicky Kenny and Mark Schutte, before they watched a six-point lead evaporate into thin air.

Na Piarsaigh outscored their opponents by 1-6 to 0-2 over the next 20 minutes and looked destined to deliver their second title since 2016, but Con O’Callaghan, David Treacy (twice) and Mark Schutte sent over late scores to win it for Cuala.

“Questions have been asked all year about the hunger and character of this team,” said midfielder Darragh O’Connell afterwards.

“Last Sunday the game was dead and buried and we managed to pull it out of the fire. Again today, we got six points up and probably didn’t pull them away but we showed great resolve for the last couple of minutes again to swing it our way.”

Jake Malone celebrates at the final whistle Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Kenny has racked up an incredible trophy haul since taking charge of the Dalkey outfit in 2014 – delivering three Dublin SHC titles, two Leinster crowns and two All-Irelands.

“The first year here, we were trying to build a culture within the group,” he said. “And trying and develop systems of play and environment where lads can progress and express their hurling ability.

“Obviously there was always potential there. But where that potential is going to take you, you’d always be dreaming or hoping. You’d always have targets.

“Having set these targets and going on to actually achieve them is two completely different things. As time goes on, this group, they’re getting so experienced.

“They’ve come through tough periods and some tough matches. And that keeps building the character in the group.”

O’Connell, the Kerry native who made the switch to Cuala in 2015, could hardly have imagined experiencing such success when he joined the south Dublin club.

“It’s incredible. Right now it’s all a bit of a daze really. When we sit down in a couple of days’ time and look back on it, it’s a wonderful achievement. Something that we’ll be very, very proud of.

“You’ve probably played these games in your back garden a couple of hundred times when you’re a young lad. To actually get the opportunity, not many do. I suppose when you get that opportunity it’s very important that you grasp it with two hands. Thankfully we managed to do it at the end today.”

Cuala join an elite band of clubs, Na Piarsaigh’s character and refereeing decisions

Cuala land four late scores to retain All-Ireland club title in thrilling fashion against Na Piarsaigh

