Friday 26 January, 2018
He'd 'rather work on a farm' than at Arsenal or Barca, but Pochettino is open to Madrid switch

The Argentine is adamant he’d never sit on the bench at three specific clubs – but the Merengue are not among that trio!

By The42 Team Friday 26 Jan 2018, 11:23 AM
10 hours ago 5,390 Views 4 Comments
TOTTENHAM MANAGER MAURICIO Pochettino is open to taking charge of Spanish and European champions Real Madrid as he dismissed the possibility of moving to Barcelona or Arsenal.

Zinedine Zidane guided Madrid to LaLiga and Champions League glory last season but the Frenchman is fighting to keep his job amid the club’s struggles in 2017-18.

Madrid’s campaign hit a new low Wednesday, bundled out of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals by Leganes.

Pochettino has been linked with Madrid amid uncertainty over Zidane and the former Espanyol boss refused to rule out a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu when quizzed on a future move to the Spanish capital.

“I am so clear,” Pochettino said.

I am never going to be manager of Barcelona or Arsenal because I am so identified with Tottenham and Espanyol. I grew up in Newell’s Old Boys and will never manage Rosario Central. That is my decision because I prefer to work on my farm in Argentina than in some places.

“But my commitment is massive in this club. I am working like I am going to be here forever.

“But in the end, it is like the players, you never know what is going to happen in football. It is a lot of rumours about this, about that.

Tomorrow [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy could have a bad night and say, ‘Oh I am going to sack Mauricio’. And then I look stupid saying I am not going to work in one place or another or another.

“You never know in football. That is the problem. It is a very unstable situation.”

Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League after 24 matches, two points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool and 20 behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

Spurs are away to Newport County in the FA Cup Saturday before hosting Manchester United Wednesday.

Wenger accepts Arsenal responsibility after Alexis misses drugs test

