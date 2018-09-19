This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'My players are not sh*t' — Pochettino defends Spurs squad following San Siro collapse

Mauricio Pochettino defended his Tottenham squad after questions about the absences of Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld.

By The42 Team Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 7:51 AM
58 minutes ago 1,239 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4243272
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Image: Emilio Andreoli
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Image: Emilio Andreoli

TOTTENHAM MANAGER MAURICIO Pochettino hit back at the media amid questions over Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld, insisting his players are not “sh*t”.

Spurs slumped to a third straight loss on Tuesday, beaten 2-1 by Inter at San Siro in the Champions League.

Trippier and Alderweireld missed the Group B clash, Pochettino citing a “technical decision”, as late goals from Mauro Icardi and Matias Vecino saw Inter to a win after Christian Eriksen’s opener.

But Pochettino was unhappy with questions around Trippier and Alderweireld as he defended his squad.

“Why disrespect the players that aren’t on the pitch?,” he told reporters.

“You can blame me and say, ‘Gaffer, you were so so rubbish in your selection of the starting 11.’ But please don’t disrespect the players who were playing, because it’s my decision.

“Of course, Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld, we have 25 players. And you believe that and sometimes you behave with your question, you ask me like I can only use 11 and the other 13 or 14 players are rubbish, are sh*t, I don’t know.

“Sorry, but I am so disappointed because I am a person that respects you a lot and the players. When my decision is to play with 11, you must respect my decision because I am the manager.

“You cannot disrespect. You show too much disrespect for the players who play in the position, as the players you have given me the names of now.”

