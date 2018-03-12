  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 12 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You're a woman so I won't tell you to f*** off!'

After being asked if Napoli’s title hopes are gone, the Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri responded in a less-than-diplomatic fashion

By The42 Team Monday 12 Mar 2018, 8:59 AM
2 hours ago 6,763 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3898496
Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri (file pic).
Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri (file pic).
Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri (file pic).

NAPOLI MANAGER MAURIZIO Sarri immediately apologised after some unsavoury comments directed toward a journalist on Sunday.

Sarri was speaking at his press conference following Napoli’s 0-0 draw with Inter at San Siro.

The result meant Napoli trail first-place Juventus by a point, with the Old Lady having a game in hand.

Sarri was asked if the draw meant Napoli’s title hopes are gone, and responded in a less-than-diplomatic fashion.

“You’re a woman, you’re nice, so I won’t tell you to f*** off,” the Napoli boss said.

Following the press conference, Sarri immediately went over to the journalist to apologise personally.

‘Out of the blue, I got a phone call to say Manchester United were interested in me’>

Fears Harry Kane’s World Cup hopes could be in jeopardy>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsene Wenger worried as Arsenal fans stay away
Arsene Wenger worried as Arsenal fans stay away
Jose Mourinho unrepentant in Manchester style wars
Fears Harry Kane's World Cup hopes could be in jeopardy
FOOTBALL
Advantage Juventus as Napoli drop points again in Serie A title race
Advantage Juventus as Napoli drop points again in Serie A title race
From 'hell to heaven' in a week – Wenger salutes Cech's penalty heroics
'We deserved it': Rodgers revels in Celtic's derby win over Rangers
IRELAND
Earls an inspiration to Garry Ringrose as impressive return highlights his class
Earls an inspiration to Garry Ringrose as impressive return highlights his class
Fierce and frenetic contest leaves Ireland U20s a sniff of Six Nations title
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality
SCOTLAND
'I don't think we turned up': One step forward, two steps back for sloppy Ireland
'I don't think we turned up': One step forward, two steps back for sloppy Ireland
Brilliant Edouard winner sees 10-man Celtic down Rangers in five goal thriller at Ibrox
Ireland Women aiming to bring offloading style to the fore against Scots
SIX NATIONS
'The opportunity that exists is really precious' - Schmidt set for Grand Slam shot
'The opportunity that exists is really precious' - Schmidt set for Grand Slam shot
England lose two forwards for Twickenham showdown with Ireland
Wales work their way into second place with laboured bonus point win over Italy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie