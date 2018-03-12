'You're a woman so I won't tell you to f*** off!'

NAPOLI MANAGER MAURIZIO Sarri immediately apologised after some unsavoury comments directed toward a journalist on Sunday.

Sarri was speaking at his press conference following Napoli’s 0-0 draw with Inter at San Siro.

The result meant Napoli trail first-place Juventus by a point, with the Old Lady having a game in hand.

Sarri was asked if the draw meant Napoli’s title hopes are gone, and responded in a less-than-diplomatic fashion.

“You’re a woman, you’re nice, so I won’t tell you to f*** off,” the Napoli boss said.

Following the press conference, Sarri immediately went over to the journalist to apologise personally.