Boyle and Loftus come into Mayo side for Sunday's derby against Galway

MAYO BOSS STEPHEN Rochford has made two changes to his team for Sunday’s clash against rivals Galway in Salthill.

Colm Boyle and Conor Loftus come into the team, replacing Barry Moran and the injured Evan Regan.

Regan suffered a broken jaw after a heavy hit against Kerry last weekend and is likely to miss the remainder of Mayo’s league campaign.

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)

4. Eoin O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

5. Colm Boyle (Davitts)

6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

7. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Jason Gibbons (Ballintubber)

9. Shane Nally (Garrymore)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Neil Douglas (Castlebar Mitchels)

14. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

15. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina)

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!