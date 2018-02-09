  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Boyle and Loftus come into Mayo side for Sunday's derby against Galway

Evan Regan is out after sustaining a broken jaw last weekend.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 9 Feb 2018, 10:01 PM
2 hours ago 2,586 Views 2 Comments
MAYO BOSS STEPHEN Rochford has made two changes to his team for Sunday’s clash against rivals Galway in Salthill.

Colm Boyle and Conor Loftus come into the team, replacing Barry Moran and the injured Evan Regan.

Regan suffered a broken jaw after a heavy hit against Kerry last weekend and is likely to miss the remainder of Mayo’s league campaign.

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)
4. Eoin O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

5. Colm Boyle (Davitts)
6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
7. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Jason Gibbons (Ballintubber)
9. Shane Nally (Garrymore)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Neil Douglas (Castlebar Mitchels)
14. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)
15. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina)

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

