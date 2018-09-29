Two Mayo hurling clubs claim they were shunned in allocation of McManus funds

TWO MAYO HURLING clubs claim they have been overlooked by the county board in the distribution of JP McManus’ €3.2million donation to GAA clubs.

Earlier this week, the news broke that the Limerick multi-millionaire had donated €100,000 to every GAA county board in Ireland to distribute among their clubs.

The instruction was that the figure be divided equally by the county board among their local clubs.

Mayo’s Ballyvary hurling club released a statement last night, claiming they had been shunned and called on the decision to be reconsidered. It reads:

“Ballyvary Hurling Club is deeply disappointed to learn that they will receive NO allocation of funding from the generous donation of €100,000 that was made to Mayo County Board by JP McManus.

“The club understands that this was to be divided equally among all clubs in the county.

“We are asking Mayo County Board to reverse the decision to exclude Ballyvary Hurling Club from its allocation list and honour the spirit of the donation.”

And this morning, Caiseal Gaels also voiced their sentiments.

“Caiseal Gaels Hurling Club shares Ballyvary’s disappointment in not recieving any money from JP McManus’ very generous donation,” they said.

“We believe the money was given for the development of all clubs in the county, so being one of the two clubs who were left out when funding was allocated is very disheartening as we strive to promote GAA activity in Mayo.

“We echo Ballyvary’s call for Mayo county board to reconsider this allocation.”

