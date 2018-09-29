This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 29 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two Mayo hurling clubs claim they were shunned in allocation of McManus funds

Ballyvary and Caiseal Gaels have both released statements airing their disappointment.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 29 Sep 2018, 12:10 PM
27 minutes ago 1,306 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4260564
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

TWO MAYO HURLING clubs claim they have been overlooked by the county board in the distribution of JP McManus’ €3.2million donation to GAA clubs. 

Earlier this week, the news broke that the Limerick multi-millionaire had donated €100,000 to every GAA county board in Ireland to distribute among their clubs.

The instruction was that the figure be divided equally by the county board among their local clubs.

Mayo’s Ballyvary hurling club released a statement last night, claiming they had been shunned and called on the decision to be reconsidered. It reads:

“Ballyvary Hurling Club is deeply disappointed to learn that they will receive NO allocation of funding from the generous donation of €100,000 that was made to Mayo County Board by JP McManus.

“The club understands that this was to be divided equally among all clubs in the county.

“We are asking Mayo County Board to reverse the decision to exclude Ballyvary Hurling Club from its allocation list and honour the spirit of the donation.”

And this morning, Caiseal Gaels also voiced their sentiments.

“Caiseal Gaels Hurling Club shares Ballyvary’s disappointment in not recieving any money from JP McManus’ very generous donation,” they said.

“We believe the money was given for the development of all clubs in the county, so being one of the two clubs who were left out when funding was allocated is very disheartening as we strive to promote GAA activity in Mayo.

“We echo Ballyvary’s call for Mayo county board to reconsider this allocation.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    Theresa May throws 'full support' behind joint Irish-British World Cup bid for 2030
    Theresa May throws 'full support' behind joint Irish-British World Cup bid for 2030
    Champions Munich stunned as high-flying Hertha Berlin cause upset
    'At night I couldn't sleep' - Tottenham star Son admits he was 'very nervous' at Asian Games
    TIGER WOODS
    Furyk denies Woods suffering with back injury
    Furyk denies Woods suffering with back injury
    Woods sits out afternoon foursomes as Poulter and Garcia called up by Europe
    Fleetwood and Molinari offer glimmer of hope as Team Europe avoid whitewash in opening fourballs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    LIVE: West Ham vs Man United, Premier League
    LIVE: West Ham vs Man United, Premier League
    A goal that sums up the man — Hazard's likeable modesty goes hand-in-hand with his brilliance
    Guardiola warns Mendy as French defender arrives late after attending Joshua title fight
    BOXING
    Seventh-round stoppage sees Smith stops Groves in emphatic style to secure WBA super-middleweight title
    Seventh-round stoppage sees Smith stops Groves in emphatic style to secure WBA super-middleweight title
    Los Angeles' Staples Center to host Wilder-Fury
    Billy Joe Saunders tests positive for banned stimulant but 'licenced to box' in Boston next month

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie