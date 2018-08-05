This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
17Mins

17 mins — Kildare 1-7 Mayo 0-5

14Mins

15 mins — Kildare 1-6 Mayo 0-5: Oisin McLaughlin kicks a fine, fine score for Mayo but Kildare’s response is swift, and this time it’s Tony Archbold doing the damage.

14Mins

14 mins — Kildare 1-5 Mayo 0-4: Woodgate hits back immediately for Kildare. They’re working scoring chances without much difficulty when they get inside Mayo territory.

14Mins

13 mins — Kildare 1-4 Mayo 0-4: Ross Egan knocks over the free to make it a three-point game.

14Mins

BLACK CARD! Conor Diskin bobbles the ball but does well to hold onto possession, but as he bursts through towards the Kildare goal, he’s dragged down by DJ Earley. It looks a clear-cut black card and he’s shown to the line.

13Mins

11 mins — Kildare 1-4 Mayo 0-3: Well-taken score from Colm Moran; that’s his second of the day.

10Mins

10 mins — Mayo sub: Early change for Mayo and that’s Maughan’s last action — it looks like he may have strained something in pursuit of Hyland. Joe Dawson is on in his place.

9Mins

9 mins — Kildare 1-4 Mayo 0-2: And another in quick succession from Hyland who gets a run on Johnny Maughan, the Mayo corner-back, and kicks this one from the left.

8Mins

8 mins — Kildare 1-3 Mayo 0-2: Jimmy Hyland quickly tacks on another for the Lilywhites, drawing his man out the right and slotting the point.

Flag 11Mins

7 mins — GOAL FOR KILDARE! Kildare 1-2 Mayo 0-2 Brian McLoughlin shows great hands to pluck the ball from the air in a crowd of Mayo players, and then a cool head to slot it past Patrick O’Malley. First blood for the Lilywhites.

6Mins

6 mins — Mayo 0-2 Kildare 0-2: Brian McLoughlin ties it up with a free.

5Mins

5 mins — Mayo 0-2 Kildare 0-1: Ross Egan keeps his composure and slots a free from just outside the 20m line.

1Mins

3 mins — Kildare 0-1 Mayo 0-1: Colm Moran levels it up for the men from the west.

1Mins

1 min — Kildare 0-1 Mayo 0-0: Kildare skipper Aaron Masterson curls over the opening score of the game inside 40 seconds.

1Mins

THROW IN: We’re underway with Kildare attacking the Hill in the first half.

TEAM NEWS: One late change for Kildare — Jack Bambrick of Ardclough is in for Ruadhan Ó Giolláin at wing-back.

1. Aaron O’Neill (Carbury)

2. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)
3. Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace)
4. DJ Earley (Monasterevan)

5. Darragh Ryan (Sarsfields)
6. Jason Gibbons (Kilcock)
19. Jack Bambrick (Ardclough)

8. Aaron Masterson (Moorefield, capt)
9. David Marnell (Sarsfields)

10. Stephen Comerford (Round Towers)
11. Padraig Nash (Monasterevan)
12. Tony Archbold (Celbridge)

13. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)
14. Brian McLoughlin (Clane)
15. Paddy Woodgate (Raheens)

1Mins

TEAM NEWS: Michael Solon’s Mayo line out as named.

1. Patrick O’Malley (Westport)

2. Johnny Maughan (Castlebar Mitchels)
3. Brian O’Malley (Westport)
4. John Cunnane (Ballyhaunis)

5. Paul Lambert (Westport)
6. Cathal Horan (Kilmovee Shamrocks)
7. Oisin McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Evan O’Brien (Ballinrobe)
9. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

10. Nathan Moran (Hollymount/Carramore)
11. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet, capt)
12. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)

13. Conor Diskin (Claremorris)
14. Ross Egan (Aghamore)
15. Colm Moran (Westport)

Football’s next generation of superstars take centre stage for the Croke Park curtain raiser as Mayo and Kildare go head-to-head for the Eirgrid U20 All-Ireland Football Championship.

Mayo were memorably champions at U21 two years ago but for the Lilywhites, it’s been 53 long years since their last win at the grade.

Throw-in is at 1.15pm.

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

