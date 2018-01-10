Five-time Connacht champion Alan Freeman makes his inter-county return for Mayo tonight

ALAN FREEMAN IS in line to make his first start for Mayo in almost a year as they take on Leitrim in the Connacht FBD League tonight.

The 29-year-old left Stephen Rochfordâ€™s panel due to work commitments last February, but heâ€™s back on board for 2018 and leads an inexperienced attack from full-forward in the round 3 game.

Itâ€™s Mayoâ€™s first match of the year, after their round 2 clash against Galway was postponed on Sunday due to an unplayable pitch.

The majority of the Mayo squad are away on a team holiday in Malaysia at the moment, meaning Rochfordâ€™s squad for the pre-season competition is largely an experimental one.

2015 Mayo minor goalkeeper Paddy Oâ€™Malley starts between the posts, while his Westport club-mate Fionn McDonagh lines out at wing-forward. Both players enjoyed a successful 2017, winning an All-Ireland intermediate club title as well as the Mayo U21Â â€˜Aâ€™ championship.

Three players from county champions Castlebar Mitchels feature in the starting 15, full-back Ger McDonagh, the experienced Barry Moran at midfield and 28-year-old forward Neil Douglas is handed a chance to impress at 11.

Mayo host Leitrim inÂ Elverys MacHale ParkÂ at 7pm tonight.

Mayo

1. Paddy Oâ€™Malley (Westport)

2. Marcus Park (Knockmore)

3. Ger McDonagh (Castlebar Mitchels)

4. Aidan Butler (Claremorris)

5. James Stretton (Claremorris)

6. Colm Boyle (Davitts)

7. James McCormack (Claremorris)

8. Barry Moran (Castlebar Mitchels)

9. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)

11. Neil Douglas (Castlebar Mitchels)

12. Nathan Moran (Hollymount/Carramore)

13. Ross Egan (Aghamore)

14. Alan Freeman (Aghamore)

15. Ciaran Treacy (Ballina Stephenites)

