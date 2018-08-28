This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 28 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Who's in the frame to become the next Mayo senior football boss?

Stephen Rochford stepped down yesterday.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 28 Aug 2018, 8:00 AM
12 hours ago 22,906 Views 27 Comments
http://the42.ie/4204815

THE ALL-IRELAND football final is only days away but Stephen Rochford’s decision to step down as Mayo boss will dominate the news agenda over the next 48 hours as the county begin their search for a replacement. 

Stephen Rochford

Few details around his departure have emerged as of yet, but in a statement released this evening Rochford said a lack of support from the county board’s executive committee led to his resignation.

Rochford’s appointment in December 2015 arrived on the back of a player heave against joint-managers Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly. He led the county to narrow All-Ireland final defeats in 2016 (after a replay) and 2017 before their round 3 qualifier exit to Kildare this summer.

Attention now turns to Rochford’s successor, with several big names being linked for the position.

pjimage (1)

Favourites

James Horan may fancy another crack at delivering the Sam Maguire back to his native county. Horan managed Mayo between 2011 and 2014 where he oversaw their All-Ireland final defeats of 2012 and 2013.

The Ballintubber native is currently in charge of Lee Keegan’s club Westport, who booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Mayo SFC at the weekend. 

The other frontrunner is Donegal’s All-Ireland winning manager Jim McGuinness. He was linked with the role earlier this month while there have been suggestions that Mayo’s US-based benefactors would be willing to fund a move for the Glenties man. 

McGuinness has been working as a TV pundit with Sky Sports during the summer and has been unattached since leaving Chinese soccer club Beijing Sinobo Guoan in January. It remains unclear whether he fancies a return to inter-county management.

Local options

If Mayo want to appoint a man from within the county’s underage set-up, they may look to Michael Solan. The Ballaghaderreen man led the county’s U21 side to All-Ireland success in 2016 and this year was in charge of the U20s who were defeated by Kildare in the All-Ireland final.

Alan Flynn

Another potential candidate is former Galway U21 boss Alan Flynn. He managed the Tribe to All-Ireland U21 victory in 2013 and is highly experienced on the club circuit.

Castlebar Mitchels joint-manager Declan Shaw is another man being linked to the role. Shaw helped Mitchels to the Mayo SFC three-in-a-row as joint boss with Declan O’Reilly – another man who may fancy a crack at the job. This year Shaw is sharing the Mitchels manager’s role with Eamonn Smith. 

Outside bets

Current Roscommon boss Kevin McStay is likely to find himself mentioned as a potential successor given he has applied for the position in the past. McStay was a star forward for Mayo during his playing days and managed the county’s U21 side to the Connacht title in 2001. 

Tony McEntee

Peter Forde and Shane Conway were part of Rochford’s ill-fated management team for 2019 prior to his resignation, while renowned Armagh coach Tony McEntee was part of the Mayo backroom team for the past two seasons.

Maurice Sheridan led NUI Galway to the Sigerson Cup final earlier this year and played in two All-Ireland finals with Mayo during a nine-year senior career.

**************

Who do you think should get the job?


Poll Results:














The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Local residents seek to block â¬220 million Cork-to-Ringaskiddy motorway plan
    Local residents seek to block €220 million Cork-to-Ringaskiddy motorway plan
    'Absolutely thrilled' - 11-time champions Cork back in showpiece after absence
    Cork's Niamh McCarthy smashes European discus record to secure Ireland's sixth gold medal in Berlin
    FOOTBALL
    'He is an inspirational manager' â Under-fire Man Utd boss Mourinho earns praise from Pochettino
    'He is an inspirational manager' – Under-fire Man Utd boss Mourinho earns praise from Pochettino
    Maguire: I respect Leicester's decision to block move amid interest from Man United
    Penalties from Benzema and Ramos help pull Real Madrid out of a hole
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Neville warns Man Utd not to sack Mourinho despite current Old Trafford crisis
    Neville warns Man Utd not to sack Mourinho despite current Old Trafford crisis
    Manchester United are the antithesis of what they once were
    'He feels so sorry and so bad because he knows he made a big mistake'
    TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
    More misery for Mourinho, as Tottenham grab third-ever Old Trafford Premier League win
    More misery for Mourinho, as Tottenham grab third-ever Old Trafford Premier League win
    As it happened: Man United v Tottenham, Premier League
    Tottenham forward can still avoid military service as South Korea reach Asian Games semi-finals

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie