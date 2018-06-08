This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rochford makes four changes as Mayo get championship campaign back underway

Mayo enter the qualifiers with a visit to the Gaelic Grounds to face Limerick on Saturday.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 8 Jun 2018, 9:12 PM
37 minutes ago 1,806 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4061345
Aidan O'Shea pictured after his side fell to Galway in the Connacht SFC quarter-finals.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Aidan O'Shea pictured after his side fell to Galway in the Connacht SFC quarter-finals.
Aidan O'Shea pictured after his side fell to Galway in the Connacht SFC quarter-finals.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

STEPHEN ROCHFORD HAS made four changes ahead of his side’s Round 1 qualifier meeting with Limerick on Saturday evening.

Mayo get their championship campaign back up and running tomorrow after exiting the Connacht SFC at the hands of Galway with a disappointing quarter-final exit four weeks ago.

The injured Tom Parsons makes way alongside Diarmuid O’Connor (suspension), Jason Doherty and Conor Loftus, with Ger Cafferkey, Cian Hanely, Evan Regan and Cillian O’Connor all handed starts.

Half-forward Hanley has been given his first competitive start for the senior team, having come off the bench against Galway, while Saturday will see his his club-mate Andy Moran make his 166th appearance for the county.

Throw-in at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday is at 6.00pm.

Mayo XV versus Limerick:

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Eoin O’Donoghue (Belmullet)
3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Colm Boyle  (Davitts)
6. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)
7. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Seamus O’Shea (Breaffy)
9. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
12. Cian Hanley (Ballaghaderreen)

13. Evan Regan (Ballina Stephenites)
14. Cillian O’Connor [captain] (Ballintubber)
15. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)

Following a weekend off Clare make no changes for crucial Munster showdown with Tipperary

Sunday Game Live to show highlights of Saturday’s qualifiers

