Rochford makes four changes as Mayo get championship campaign back underway

Aidan O'Shea pictured after his side fell to Galway in the Connacht SFC quarter-finals.

Aidan O'Shea pictured after his side fell to Galway in the Connacht SFC quarter-finals.

STEPHEN ROCHFORD HAS made four changes ahead of his side’s Round 1 qualifier meeting with Limerick on Saturday evening.

Mayo get their championship campaign back up and running tomorrow after exiting the Connacht SFC at the hands of Galway with a disappointing quarter-final exit four weeks ago.

The injured Tom Parsons makes way alongside Diarmuid O’Connor (suspension), Jason Doherty and Conor Loftus, with Ger Cafferkey, Cian Hanely, Evan Regan and Cillian O’Connor all handed starts.

Half-forward Hanley has been given his first competitive start for the senior team, having come off the bench against Galway, while Saturday will see his his club-mate Andy Moran make his 166th appearance for the county.

Throw-in at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday is at 6.00pm.

Mayo XV versus Limerick:

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Eoin O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)

4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Colm Boyle (Davitts)

6. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)

7. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Seamus O’Shea (Breaffy)

9. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

12. Cian Hanley (Ballaghaderreen)

13. Evan Regan (Ballina Stephenites)

14. Cillian O’Connor [captain] (Ballintubber)

15. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!