Two changes to Mayo team for tomorrow's league clash with Tyrone

MAYO HAVE MADE two changes for tomorrow’s Allianz Division 1 football league meeting with Tyrone in Castlebar.

Stephen Rochford brings in a pair of Breaffy players with Michael Hall starting at wing-back and Seamus O’Shea coming in at midfield

Tom Parsons and Cillian O’Connor are the players to make way as Mayo seek to build on last weekend’s victory over Kildare.

Both sides are tied on four points and will be aiming for the success that will stave off any relegation fears.

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Caolan Crowe (Garrymore

3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)

4. Eoin O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

5. Colm Boyle (Davitts)

6. Lee Keegan (Westport)

7. Michael Hall (Breaffy)

8. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

9. Seamus O’Shea (Breaffy)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

14. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)

15. Adam Gallagher (Mayo Gaels)