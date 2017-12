Which of these cities did NOT play host to a leg of the Mayweather-McGregor world tour? Toronto London

Los Angeles Las Vegas

In which Las Vegas venue did the fight take place? The MGM Grand Thomas and Mack Centre

The T-Mobile Arena Mandalay Bay

Rounded to the nearest 500, how many seats were left unsold come fight night? 1,000 2,000

3,500 5,000

Which famed boxing MC introduced Floyd Mayweather to the ring? Michael Buffer Jimmy Lennon Jr

Both

Who sang Ámhrán na bhFiann prior to first bell? Sinéad O'Connor Dolores O'Riordan

Imelda May Mary Black

Who sang The Star-Spangled Banner prior to first bell? Ciara Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato Christina Milian

Despite this being a light-middleweight boxing contest, the Nevada State Athletic Commission made an exception so that both fighters could... Walk to the ring at the same time, but from opposite ends of the arena Punch each other in the back of the head

Weigh in marginally over the 155-pound limit Wear 8-ounce gloves

In which round did Floyd Mayweather stop Conor McGregor? 10 11

12 7

Floyd Mayweather led 89-82 and 89-81 on two judges' scorecards at the time of the stoppage. Who led 87-83 on the other? Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor

Before stopping McGregor, when did Mayweather last finish an opponent inside the distance? 2007 2008

2009 2010

2011

Whose record did Mayweather surpass by going 50-0 with victory in Vegas? Rocky Graziano Rocky Marciano

Rocky Balboa Rocky Fielding

Who refereed Mayweather-McGregor? Robert Byrd Joe Cortez

Howard Foster Kenny Bayless

Which ref did McGregor's team draft in both to familiarise the UFC star with boxing rules and to officiate his sparring sessions with Paulie Malignaggi? Robert Byrd Joe Cortez

Howard Foster Kenny Bayless

Which former MMA opponent of McGregor's has also forged a brief professional boxing career? Nate Diaz Jose Aldo

Joseph Duffy Paddy Doherty

Where did Mayweather-McGregor rank in the list of boxing's highest ever pay-per-view events? First Second

Third Fourth

Which of the following boxers did NOT fight on the Mayweather-McGregor undercard? Nathan Cleverly Andre Berto

Savannah Marshall Gervonta Davis