This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 15 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mayweather says '9 figure pay day' and Pacquiao rematch on cards this year

The US star earned an estimated $220 million from the previous fight.

By AFP Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 3:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,531 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4237859
Floyd Mayweather (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Floyd Mayweather (file pic).
Floyd Mayweather (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FORMER WORLD WELTERWEIGHT champion Floyd Mayweather said today that he will face Manny Pacquiao later this year in a rematch of their 2015 superfight.

In a posting on Instagram, Mayweather said he will come out of retirement to fight Pacquiao, three years after scoring a comfortable points victory over the veteran Filipino.

“I’m coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year another 9 figure pay day on the way,” Mayweather wrote on Instagram. No further details were given.

A video accompanying the post showed Mayweather and Pacquiao talking to each other at an event but their exact exchange of words could not be heard clearly.

Mayweather earned an estimated $220 million from his first fight with Pacquiao, which finally took place after years of on-off negotiations.

Pacquiao earned around $100 million from the contest. 

Mayweather retired later in 2015 after his 49th victory but returned to the ring last year for a lucrative victory over mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor.

The 41-year-old’s announcement on Saturday comes as Las Vegas prepared to stage the biggest fight of the year, the middleweight showdown between Gennady Golovkin and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

While Mayweather’s remarks on Saturday are the latest in a long line of mischievous social media postings hinting at a comeback. Speculation about a rematch with Pacquiao has rumbled for years.

Pacquiao, who claimed to have been hampered by an injured shoulder in his first fight with Mayweather, has long talked enthusiastically about a rematch.

Mayweather? If he decides to go back to boxing then that is the time we are going to call the shots,” he said in July. 

“I have the belt, so it’s up to him. If he wants to come back in boxing let’s do a second one.”

Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 knockouts) made a return to the ring in July after a one-year absence, defeating Argentina’s Lucas Matthysse in the seventh round in Kuala Lumpur.

© – AFP, 2018 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Xhaka stunner helps Emery's Gunners to third straight win
    Xhaka stunner helps Emery's Gunners to third straight win
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    Arsenal boss Emery on Ozil: 'He can improve, he can do more'
    LIVERPOOL
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Liverpool are like Messi’s Barcelona at their best - Souness
    Klopp proud after Liverpool's 'best game of the season'
    MUNSTER
    Late injuries the only blemish on night Munster provide a glimpse of their firepower
    Late injuries the only blemish on night Munster provide a glimpse of their firepower
    'The reaction from the crowd to Joey's try was the best'
    Carbery class as seven-try Munster turn on the style to down Ospreys in Cork
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Sane, Sterling and the Silvas sparkle as City make light work of Fulham
    Sane, Sterling and the Silvas sparkle as City make light work of Fulham
    LIVE: Watford vs Man United, Premier League
    Liverpool maintain 100% record and outline title credentials with win over Spurs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie