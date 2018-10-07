This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 8 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mbappe scores four in 13 minutes as PSG romp Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain moved eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1 as Kylian Mbappe scored four goals in a 5-0 victory over Lyon.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Oct 2018, 10:35 PM
1 hour ago 2,471 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4273370
Kylian Mbappe scored four for Paris Saint-Germain against Lyon
Kylian Mbappe scored four for Paris Saint-Germain against Lyon
Kylian Mbappe scored four for Paris Saint-Germain against Lyon

KYLIAN MBAPPE SCORED four goals in 13 minutes as Paris Saint-Germain claimed a 5-0 victory over Lyon in a remarkable encounter at Parc des Princes.

Mbappe – who won the early penalty from which Neymar put PSG ahead – missed a glut of gilt-edged chances in Sunday’s clash, but turned on the style after the hour.

Presnel Kimpembe’s VAR-assisted red card had threatened to complicate matters for Thomas Tuchel, only for Lyon’s Lucas Tousart to receive his marching orders on the stroke of half-time.

And PSG did not look back, Mbappe completing an eight-minute hat-trick – his first for the club – before hammering in a fourth to cap off a record ninth straight win at the start of the Ligue 1 season.

Nabil Fekir’s ankle injury dealt Lyon an early blow, and matters were made worse for the visitors when Neymar sent Anthony Lopes the wrong way from the spot, but PSG found themselves down to 10 in the 32nd minute.

Kimpembe dived in on Tanguy Ndombele and, despite initially awarding a booking, referee Antony Gautier overturned his decision after assessing the replays, brandishing a straight red card.

Lyon’s advantage was short lived, however, Tousart picking up a second yellow card for scything down Mbappe, who was denied a certain goal by Lopes after the restart.

Mawell Cornet almost scored a freak equaliser when he deflected Thiago Silva’s clearance onto the woodwork but, having hit the upright himself, Mbappe finally had his goal after the hour – his low strike rattling in off the inside of each post.

That opened the floodgates, Mbappe tucking in a second from Marquinhos’ cut-back before rounding off an incredible hat-trick with a high finish past Lopes.

There would be more drama – Mbappe drilling home at the culmination of Neymar’s mazy run – while Gianluigi Buffon was forced into a save to deny Memphis Depay a late consolation.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    On the ground in Vegas: Reaction as McGregor's UFC return turned to chaos
    On the ground in Vegas: Reaction as McGregor's UFC return turned to chaos
    White will not rule out Khabib-McGregor rematch despite UFC 229 chaos
    Nevada Commission withholding Khabib's purse for role in post-fight violence
    FOOTBALL
    Mbappe scores four in 13 minutes as PSG romp Lyon
    Mbappe scores four in 13 minutes as PSG romp Lyon
    'If we played quickly, Liverpool are better than us' — Guardiola
    Winless run extends for Barcelona despite brilliant Messi goal
    LEINSTER
    'He's one of those world-class players': Leinster's Kiwi magician a joy to behold
    'He's one of those world-class players': Leinster's Kiwi magician a joy to behold
    'A lot of guys put their hand up': Leinster building momentum ahead of Wasps
    'Unfortunately certain calls went against us': JVG laments chalked-off Earls try
    MUNSTER
    Concern over Munster's scrum-half options as Mathewson forced off
    Concern over Munster's scrum-half options as Mathewson forced off
    Leinster show all their champion quality to grind out epic inter-pro win over Munster
    As it happened: Leinster v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Former Chelsea captain John Terry announces his retirement
    Former Chelsea captain John Terry announces his retirement
    Togetherness key to United's fightback - Lukaku
    Riyad Mahrez misses 86th minute penalty as Liverpool and Man City play out Anfield stalemate

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie