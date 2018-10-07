Mbappe scores four in 13 minutes as PSG romp Lyon

KYLIAN MBAPPE SCORED four goals in 13 minutes as Paris Saint-Germain claimed a 5-0 victory over Lyon in a remarkable encounter at Parc des Princes.

Mbappe – who won the early penalty from which Neymar put PSG ahead – missed a glut of gilt-edged chances in Sunday’s clash, but turned on the style after the hour.

Presnel Kimpembe’s VAR-assisted red card had threatened to complicate matters for Thomas Tuchel, only for Lyon’s Lucas Tousart to receive his marching orders on the stroke of half-time.

And PSG did not look back, Mbappe completing an eight-minute hat-trick – his first for the club – before hammering in a fourth to cap off a record ninth straight win at the start of the Ligue 1 season.

Nabil Fekir’s ankle injury dealt Lyon an early blow, and matters were made worse for the visitors when Neymar sent Anthony Lopes the wrong way from the spot, but PSG found themselves down to 10 in the 32nd minute.

Kimpembe dived in on Tanguy Ndombele and, despite initially awarding a booking, referee Antony Gautier overturned his decision after assessing the replays, brandishing a straight red card.

Lyon’s advantage was short lived, however, Tousart picking up a second yellow card for scything down Mbappe, who was denied a certain goal by Lopes after the restart.

Mawell Cornet almost scored a freak equaliser when he deflected Thiago Silva’s clearance onto the woodwork but, having hit the upright himself, Mbappe finally had his goal after the hour – his low strike rattling in off the inside of each post.

That opened the floodgates, Mbappe tucking in a second from Marquinhos’ cut-back before rounding off an incredible hat-trick with a high finish past Lopes.

There would be more drama – Mbappe drilling home at the culmination of Neymar’s mazy run – while Gianluigi Buffon was forced into a save to deny Memphis Depay a late consolation.

