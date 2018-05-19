Laois take down Antrim to pick up first win of McDonagh Cup campaign

LAOIS PICKED UP their first victory in the Joe McDonagh Cup this afternoon with a 1-20 to 1-19 victory over Antrim.

The Saffrons were chasing a third successive victory in the campaign but a 12-point haul from Ross King and Willie Dunphy’s goal helped Laois to their first two points of the championship.

In the other game in the second tier competition, Carlow consigned Meath to a third straight defeat with a 0-21 to 1-14 win.

Paddy Conneely buried a first-half goal for the Royals, who were level at half-time, but Colm Bonnar’s charges powered to victory in the second period.

In the second round of the Leinster MHC, Westmeath put eight goals past Down in their 8-18 to 1-4 hammering in Drogheda, while Kilkenny enjoyed a 3-21 to 1-12 win over Wexford.

Dublin easily accounted for Laois on a scoreline of 2-21 to 0-7, Offaly swept Kildare away by 3-19 to 0-14 and Antrim beat Meath by 0-16 to 0-11.

Results

Joe McDonagh Cup round 3

Antrim 1-19 Laois 1-20

Carlow 0-21 Meath 1-14

Leinster MHC round 2

Offaly 3-19 Kildare 0-14

Kilkenny 3-21 Wexford 1-12

Meath 0-11 Antrim 0-16

Westmeath 8-18 Down 1-4

Laois 0-7 Dublin 2-21