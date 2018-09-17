This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 17 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ruthlessness remains top of McFarland's wish-list as Ulster beat Kings

‘We have to be ruthless in what we’re doing if we want to take advantage of the dominance we had in possession.’

By Adam McKendry Monday 17 Sep 2018, 7:20 AM
1 hour ago 1,653 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4239079
Peter Nelson, a late addition to the starting line-up, makes a break in Port Elizabeth.
Image: Richard Huggard/INPHO
Peter Nelson, a late addition to the starting line-up, makes a break in Port Elizabeth.
Peter Nelson, a late addition to the starting line-up, makes a break in Port Elizabeth.
Image: Richard Huggard/INPHO

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland has called on his side to be more ruthless after they failed to pick up a bonus point in their dominant victory over the Southern Kings.

The northern province thoroughly controlled proceedings, commanding 68% of possession and 73% of the territory, and besides a short stint either side of half-time they were rarely tested in Port Elizabeth.

Despite that, Ulster only scored their first try shortly after the hour mark and couldn’t find three more in the final 20 minutes despite continuing to boast the lion’s share of possession and territory.

Admittedly, it was tough for Ulster to gain any momentum in the game when the Kings repeatedly infringed any time the Irish side were in the red zone, but the chances were still there for them.

It led a frustrated McFarland to demand more accuracy from his side when they play the second of their South African clashes in Bloemfontein next week against the Cheetahs.

“When you’re playing in a match that’s so stop-start because of the amount of penalties then it’s difficult to get any momentum going,” admitted McFarland, who is still unbeaten since taking over at Kingspan Stadium.

“The difficulty for us is I think we had two penalties against us in the first half and one of ours was a yellow card. That made it difficult for us, but that’s not to say we couldn’t have been better.

“I felt that we created enough opportunities in the first half that, if we had been a bit more ruthless in what we’d been doing, we’d have got a couple of tries.”

However, the Englishman refused to lay the blame at the feet of referee Sam Grove-White who not only seemed keen to blow his whistle, but also seemed rather quick to go to his pocket when Ulster infringed.

“We have to play the game as it is, that’s the way it is and that’s what happened,” insisted McFarland.

I’ll go back to what I said: we have to be ruthless in what we’re doing if we want to take advantage of the dominance we had in possession, territory and line-breaks. We have to be more ruthless.

“It’s difficult when there are a lot of infringements in the game, but it’s up to us to make our dominance count.”

Among the positives was Marcell Coetzee, who played his first 80 minutes of the season and put in a Man of the Match performance thanks to some rampaging carrying and adding a try to boot.

With Jordi Murphy not in South Africa due to injury, Coetzee’s importance to Ulster’s back row becomes even more paramount, and McFarland was delighted to see him getting back to his best.

And, even more worryingly for opposition sides, the coach believes there’s still plenty more to come.

“Marcell really wanted to do well back in his home country, he’s a very proud South African and he represents Ulster with pride as well, so it was a real boost for him to come down here and play,” enthused McFarland.

“It was great to see him play 80 minutes, he isn’t at his best yet, we’ll see the best out of him going forward, but it was great to see him out there carrying ball like he can.”

Even though the result perhaps wasn’t what Ulster were expecting, McFarland still believes that they showed enough to suggest that next week will have a similar result.

Alan O’Connor joins Martinus Burger in the sin-bin Alan O’Connor joins Martinus Burger in the sin-bin Source: Richard Huggard/INPHO

With a five-day turnaround, one of which is a travel day from Port Elizabeth to Bloemfontein, Ulster will only have two training days in which to improve to tackle their next opponents.

The Cheetahs have been suffering from a bit of second season syndrome, losing heavily in their opening three games and dropping their home opener to the Glasgow Warriors last weekend.

Having been so fearsome at the Toyota Stadium last season, the Cheetahs seem there for the taking, and McFarland is confident that the improvements will be there in time for Ulster to make it four from four to start the campaign.

Unsurprisingly, ruthlessness is mentioned again.

“We have to be ruthless in our efficiency at the breakdown and I think that’ll help. That takes time,” states McFarland.

“I believe we are improving there, and as we move forward the kind of game we want to play requires us to be ruthless there, so we’ll keep working on that.

“It’s a five-day turnaround, are we going to get magical differences? No. Do I think that’s going to be the key determinant in the game next week? No, I think we’ll be able to get the improvements necessary to be able to get the result next week.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam McKendry
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    'To beat the standard-bearers, that was really important' - Dublin boss Bohan
    'To beat the standard-bearers, that was really important' - Dublin boss Bohan
    5 talking points as Dublin exact sweet revenge on Cork on All-Ireland final day
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaí as probe launched into 'online threats'
    CORK
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Rowe and Aherne inspire Dublin to back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the first time
    As it happened: Dublin v Cork, Ladies All-Ireland football final
    FOOTBALL
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    Eden Hazard 'maybe' the best in Europe
    The only thing I don't like about Smalling is his hair - Mourinho
    LIVERPOOL
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Liverpool are like Messi’s Barcelona at their best - Souness
    Klopp proud after Liverpool's 'best game of the season'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie