McGregor, with a tricolour-wielding Drake in his corner, clashes with Khabib during final face-off

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV AND Conor McGregor inevitably had to be separated as the champion and challenger faced off for the final time before Saturday night’s long-awaited UFC lightweight title clash.

Both men had already made weight on Friday morning (Nurmagomedov 155lbs; McGregor 154.5lbs), but having missed the opportunity to stare each other down at Thursday’s press conference, they came face to face — and almost to blows — at the ceremonial weigh-in in front of a raucous T-Mobile Arena audience.

During a tense staredown, McGregor crept closer to his adversary before slamming down on his fists. Seemingly unperturbed, Khabib merely pointed at the Crumlin man in response before beckoning McGregor towards him.

‘The Notorious’ duly obliged, aiming a kick in Khabib’s direction only to be dragged away by a UFC security guard. He made one more burst towards Saturday’s foe but was stopped in his tracks at centre-stage.

“It’s good to be back. It’s good to be fucking back. The king is home!” McGregor announced with a grin before exiting stage-right.

Khabib, for his part, issued a warning to the thousands of Irish fans in attendance and McGregor supporters all over the world:

Tomorrow night, I’m going to smash your boy, guys. I’m going to smash your boy.

“I want to say thank you to all Irish fans, and all the fans around the world. Because of you guys, this fight is happening.”

McGregor had walked to the stage flanked by rap and R’n'B star Drake, who held aloft the Irish tricolour in the Dubliner’s corner.

The Canadian plays at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday night.

