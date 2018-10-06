This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Will Conor McGregor regain the UFC lightweight title tonight?

The Irishman faces defending champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Oct 2018, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 1,501 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4267674
Big night ahead for Conor McGregor.
Image: AP/PA Images
Big night ahead for Conor McGregor.
Big night ahead for Conor McGregor.
Image: AP/PA Images

CONOR McGREGOR WILL end a 23-month absence from mixed martial arts tonight — or the early hours of tomorrow morning, to be precise — in Las Vegas.

In the headline bout at UFC 229 at the T-Mobile Arena, McGregor will share the octagon with reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In what is being billed as a classic striker-versus-grappler match-up, the Dubliner bids to regain the belt he was stripped of due to inactivity.

With a 26-0 professional record, Nurmagomedov has never been defeated. However, McGregor (21-3) is adamant that he’ll be the man to change that, forecasting a knockout victory that would send him back to the summit of the 155-pound division.

We want to know how you expect the fight to play out, so make your pick in our poll below.

Who will emerge victorious from the UFC 229 main event?


Poll Results:




