Friday 12 October, 2018
McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation

The pair will appear before the Nevada State Athletic Commission on 24 October.

By Cian Roche Friday 12 Oct 2018, 1:25 PM
54 minutes ago 1,841 Views 3 Comments
Conor McGregor after his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.
Image: John Locher
Conor McGregor after his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.
Conor McGregor after his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.
Image: John Locher

CONOR MCGREGOR AND Khabib Nurmagomedov will both serve suspensions for their part in the UFC 229 post-fight melee in Las Vegas.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has contacted both fighters this week to inform them of the decision and their temporary suspensions will take effect from Monday until their hearing on 24 October.

NSAC director Bob Bennett and officials will then decide if further suspensions will be implemented against the fighters for their roles in the brawl.

At this time, the fighters will have the option to appeal any further punishment which is likely to be meted out.

Following Nurmagomedov’s fourth-round submission victory over McGregor on Saturday night, the Russian vaulted the cage and jumped out to confront the 30-year-old’s cornerman, Dillon Danis.

UFC 229 Mixed Martial Arts Khabib Nurmagomedov is separated by security after his scuffle with Dillon Danis. Source: John Locher

The ensuing brawl marred scenes at the T-Mobile Arena with McGregor exchanging punches with members of Nurmagomedov’s team when they entered the octagon after the fight.

Yesterday, the UFC’s lightweight champion blasted the promotion and president Dana White for their decision not to punish McGregor after his attack on a bus carrying UFC fighters back in April.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

COMMENTS (3)

