McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation

Conor McGregor after his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

CONOR MCGREGOR AND Khabib Nurmagomedov will both serve suspensions for their part in the UFC 229 post-fight melee in Las Vegas.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has contacted both fighters this week to inform them of the decision and their temporary suspensions will take effect from Monday until their hearing on 24 October.

NSAC director Bob Bennett and officials will then decide if further suspensions will be implemented against the fighters for their roles in the brawl.

At this time, the fighters will have the option to appeal any further punishment which is likely to be meted out.

Following Nurmagomedov’s fourth-round submission victory over McGregor on Saturday night, the Russian vaulted the cage and jumped out to confront the 30-year-old’s cornerman, Dillon Danis.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is separated by security after his scuffle with Dillon Danis. Source: John Locher

The ensuing brawl marred scenes at the T-Mobile Arena with McGregor exchanging punches with members of Nurmagomedov’s team when they entered the octagon after the fight.

Yesterday, the UFC’s lightweight champion blasted the promotion and president Dana White for their decision not to punish McGregor after his attack on a bus carrying UFC fighters back in April.

