Super Saturday puts McIlroy and Dunne in the hunt for Abu Dhabi final round

Rory McIlroy on the course in Abu Dhabi. Source: Kamran Jebreili

ROSS FISHER JOINED Thomas Pieters at the top of a star-studded leaderboard heading into the final day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with Rory McIlroy their nearest rival.

A five-under round on Saturday had looked to be enough for Pieters to retain a one-shot lead at 17 under, but Fisher kept his cool to birdie the final hole for a 65 and reel the Belgian in.

McIlroy is a shot back after matching Fisher’s seven-under score on the third day, despite finally recording his first bogey of the tournament at the 15th.

He responded well to that slip-up, however, and chipped in for a nice birdie on 17.

That's a Rory Roar! 🔊@McIlroyRory chips in for birdie at 17#ADGolfChamps pic.twitter.com/ZWYyr7jk4I — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 20, 2018

Wicklow’s Paul Dunne could also be in contention tomorrow. He carded a seven-under 65 today which leaves him four shots off the pace at 13 under.

Dunne will be back out on the course tomorrow morning at 8.14am Irish time, with McIlroy set to tee off at 8.41am.

Source: EuropeanTour.com