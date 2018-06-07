McIlroy paired Spieth and Mickelson at US Open

Updated at 22.24

TIGER WOODS WILL tee it up in his first US Open since 2015 alongside world number one Justin Thomas and the man Thomas replaced atop the summit, Dustin Johnson.

The US Golf Association released first- and second-round tee times for the 118th US Open on Thursday, and once again their featured groups promise plenty of fireworks.

Woods, whose 14 major titles include three US Opens, has gone from strength to strength in his comeback this year from spinal fusion surgery. The 42-year-old superstar will have a closeup view of the game’s current top two players when the trio tees off in the first round on June 14 at 1:47 p.m. from the first tee at Shinnecock Hills alongside Thomas and Johnson.

Rory McIlroy, the 2011 US Open champion, will launch his bid for a fifth major title alongside 2015 winner Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson — who has six runner-up finishes but no US Open on his resume. They will tee off on 10 in the first round at 8:02 a.m.

Playing right behind them will be Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, Australian Marc Leishman and American Rickie Fowler.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka who won last year at Erin Hills, is grouped with fellow American Bubba Watson and Australian Jason Day — a trio with four majors among them. They’ll tee off on the first on Thursday at 7:40 a.m.

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia, fourth-ranked Jon Rahm and Rafael Cabrera Bello will play together in an all-Spanish group over the first two rounds.

