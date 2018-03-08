  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 8 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McIlroy eyeing Grand Slam 'bragging rights' ahead of Spieth and Mickelson

Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy could all complete the Grand Slam in 2018 but the Northern Irishman will have first chance.

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 7:00 AM
9 hours ago 3,723 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3891268
Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy
Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy
Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy

RORY MCILROY SAID it would be nice to get one over on Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson in achieving the career Grand Slam this year before his rivals are offered the opportunity.

The trio have all won three of golf’s premier four honours, although McIlroy – who is only missing the green jacket that comes with Masters glory – will have the first chance to complete the set at Augusta next month.

Mickelson, who has five majors but not the U.S. Open, has shown excellent early season form and at 47 became the oldest WGC winner last week by clinching victory over Justin Thomas in a play-off at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Of the three, Spieth must wait the longest for his chance at finalising his clean sweep with just the US PGA Championship – the final major of the year – missing from his collection.

McIlroy, who famously imploded at the 2011 Masters to blow a four-shot lead in the final round, is getting ready to tee it up at the Valspar Championship this week and questions inevitably turned to the opening major of 2018, which gets under way on April 5.

“I’ve got the first chance!” McIlroy said when asked about beating Spieth and Mickelson to the Grand Slam. “It’s not as if you’re thinking about it all the time, but there are three guys that have the chance to do it this year.

“I’ve got the first opportunity but I just want to win the tournament. It’s not as if I want to do it ahead of those guys or whatever. It would be nice bragging rights but apart from that, no.

“It was good to see Phil win last week. He’s trending in the right direction. I said yesterday I was amazed more people weren’t talking about him going into this stage of the season, because he’s been top-fiving it for fun.

“He’s been flying under the radar a little bit and all that great golf culminated in a great win in Mexico. He’ll be a great storyline going into Augusta, having won there three times.

“Golf is really healthy at the moment with three of us looking for the Slam, Tiger [Woods] coming back, Justin Thomas playing really well, DJ [Dustin Johnson] being number one in the world, Jon Rahm… the pool of talent out there is so good and I’m glad to be somewhat in the conversation.”

When asked if Woods should be considered as a serious contender at Augusta as he continues his comeback from chronic back problems, McIlroy replied of the four-time Masters champion: “You’d be silly not to, just because of what he’s done.

“He knows how to get himself around there, so you’d be pretty silly not to put him among the people I just mentioned.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘What Phil Mickelson is doing is showing us we can still do it later in our careers’ – Tiger Woods

Phil Mickelson edges out Justin Thomas in play-off showdown to seal WGC-Mexico Championship

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
FOOTBALL
Ex-Ireland underage midfielder becomes first Englishman to play for Barcelona since Lineker
Ex-Ireland underage midfielder becomes first Englishman to play for Barcelona since Lineker
Son: 'Spurs deserved to go through'
Chiellini: It's the history of Tottenham to miss out
IRELAND
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
SCOTLAND
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
Schmidt versus Townsend is a riveting Six Nations coaching battle
LIVERPOOL
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
Klopp targets more after Liverpool end long wait for last eight
Liverpool comfortably secure Champions League quarter-final spot

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie