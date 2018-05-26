McIlroy finishes strong to share lead ahead of final day at Wentworth

RORY MCILROY PRODUCED a birdie-birdie finish to finish his third round under par and go in to the final day of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth as the joint leader.

The Co. Down man had the golf world purring yesterday with his round of 65, but he had to work for his Saturday minus after picking up a bogey and then a double bogey through his first six holes.

The response to his double on hole 6 was instant, McIlroy birdied the seventh for the second day in a row and remained bogey free to the finish.

Approaching 17, McIlroy was still over par for the day, but he held his nerve to finish with back-to-back birdies to finish with 71 and climb back to joint leader along Francesco Molinari.

After carding just two bogeys through the opening 36 holes, the Italian went bogey free today two birdies before the turn and another back-to-back on 16 and 17 helping him to a six-under-par 66.

On -13, McIlroy and Molinari are four clear of the chasing pack which includes Alex Noren and Branden Grace on -9.

Thomas Bjorn shakes hands with Lowry after their round today. Source: Adam Davy

Shane Lowry sits three shots further back thanks to his -2 round of 70 today. Graeme McDowell was unable to out-run his three bogeys in the opening 10 holes and his +1 round of 73 leaves him five under par entering the final day.

