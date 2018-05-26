This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McIlroy finishes strong to share lead ahead of final day at Wentworth

Franceso Molinari is level with the former world number one while Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell are seven and eight shots back respectively.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 26 May 2018, 6:26 PM
9 minutes ago 153 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4037270
Image: Tim Goode
Image: Tim Goode

RORY MCILROY PRODUCED a birdie-birdie finish to finish his third round under par and go in to the final day of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth as the joint leader.

The Co. Down man had the golf world purring yesterday with his round of 65, but he had to work for his Saturday minus after picking up a bogey and then a double bogey through his first six holes.

The response to his double on hole 6 was instant, McIlroy birdied the seventh for the second day in a row and remained bogey free to the finish.

Approaching 17, McIlroy was still over par for the day, but he held his nerve to finish with back-to-back birdies to finish with 71 and climb back to joint leader along Francesco Molinari.

After carding just two bogeys through the opening 36 holes, the Italian went bogey free today two birdies before the turn and another back-to-back on 16 and 17 helping him to a six-under-par 66.

On -13, McIlroy and Molinari are four clear of the chasing pack which includes Alex Noren and Branden Grace on -9.

2018 BMW PGA Championship - Day One - Wentworth Golf Club Thomas Bjorn shakes hands with Lowry after their round today. Source: Adam Davy

Shane Lowry sits three shots further back thanks to his -2 round of 70 today. Graeme McDowell was unable to out-run his three bogeys in the opening 10 holes and his +1 round of 73 leaves him five under par entering the final day.

See the full leaderboard here

Sensational Arthur Lanigan-Oâ€™Keeffe earns gold for Ireland at World Cup

â€˜Thatâ€™s the best round Iâ€™ve ever seenâ€™ â€" McIlroyâ€™s brilliance drives rivals to distraction

