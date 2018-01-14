  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 15 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Messi breaks Muller's record with his 366th league goal for Barcelona

Barcelona were 2-0 down against Real Sociedad before fighting back to claim the victory and break a long winless run at Anoeta.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Jan 2018, 10:09 PM
10 hours ago 8,973 Views 29 Comments
http://the42.ie/3797691
Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores against Real Sociedad
Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores against Real Sociedad
Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores against Real Sociedad

LIONEL MESSI SET a new goalscoring landmark as Barcelona came from two goals down to beat Real SociedadÂ 4-2 and break their AnoetaÂ cruse.

A stunning late free-kick at the end of an otherwise quiet outing from the Argentina star made him the top league goalscorer for one club in any of Europeâ€™s top five divisions, surpassing Gerd Muller with his 366th LaLiga goal.

The Catalan giants had returned winless from their last seven trips to Sociedad in the top flightÂ and were primed for further disappointment after falling behind to Willian Joseâ€™s 11th-minute header.

Juanmi doubled the hostsâ€™Â lead with a heavily deflected finish after a superb assist from Sergio Canales, but that only served to stir Barca into life and PaulinhoÂ reduced the deficit before half-time.

Within five minutes of the restart the scores wereÂ level as Luis Suarez finished brilliantly for his 12th league goal of the season.

Suarez then grabbed a second 19Â minutes from time after goalkeeper GeronimoÂ Rulliâ€™sÂ poor clearance proved costly forÂ Eusebio Sacristanâ€™s men, with MessiÂ putting the icing on the cake.

The result restores Barcaâ€™s nine-point lead at the summit, elevating them 19 ahead of champions Real Madrid, breaking an 11-year spell without a leagueÂ win at Anoeta in the process.

Barca â€“Â without the services of injured new signingÂ Philippe CoutinhoÂ â€“Â started brightly and Suarez was denied by the onrushingÂ Rulli at the end of a determined run into the Sociedad box, while the keeper also had to be alert to keep out Sergi Roberto soon after.

ButÂ the visitors found themselves behind as Willian JoseÂ headedÂ Xabi Prietoâ€™s searching cross into the ground and overÂ Marc-AndreÂ ter Stegen.

Barca struggled to mount any meaningful response, with their play uncharacteristically sloppy and Sociedad looking the more confident teamÂ on the ball.

The home side thought they had a second when Willian Joseâ€™s deflected shot nestled into the back of Ter Stegenâ€™s net, but Ivan Rakitic had been fouled beforehand.

Their disappointment was soon assuaged as another goal did arrive, Juanmi collecting a wonderfulÂ lofted throughball from Canales before driving his effort off Roberto and into the net.

Ernesto Valverdeâ€™s men got back into the contest six minutes before the break, Suarez laying on a simple finish for Paulinho.

Barca threatened early in the second half, with Messi rounding compatriotÂ Rulli, who recovered well to divert the ball behind for a corner that came to nothing.

But Rulli was helpless to prevent Suarezâ€™s excellent equaliser, which he curled homeÂ side-footed from just inside the box.

Valverde introduced Ousmane DembeleÂ in place of Paulinho just past the hour mark as he sought to get a firm grip on the contest, which was by then being played in sodden conditions.

Sociedad sent a timely reminder of their remaining threat when Willian Jose climbed well to connect with a header, but his attempt was wayward.

The turnaround was complete in the 71st minute, Suarez calmly tucking in his second after Rulliâ€™sÂ lazy-looking clearance was headed into the Uruguayanâ€™s path by Thomas Vermaelen.

There was still time for Messi to create yet more history, sending a world-class free-kick into the net to make certain of the points.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):

Buy now

Ireland manager Martin Oâ€™Neill has turned down the Stoke City job â€“ report

â€˜No, it is still to be doneâ€™ â€“ Pep Guardiola insists title race is far from over

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'What the f*** was that?' â€“ Klopp revels in Liverpool's stunning Man City triumph
'What the f*** was that?' â€“ Klopp revels in Liverpool's stunning Man City triumph
Electric Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run in seven-goal thriller
As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester City, Premier League
FOOTBALL
Messi breaks Muller's record with his 366th league goal for Barcelona
Messi breaks Muller's record with his 366th league goal for Barcelona
More woe for Wenger as Bournemouth hand Gunners defeat thanks to second-half comeback
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
'There's no magic formula, everyone is working hard and enjoying it out there'
Leinster the team to beat in Europe and more talking points from the RDS
ULSTER
'We've to make sure this is not another false dawn': Best urges Ulster to back up big performance
'We've to make sure this is not another false dawn': Best urges Ulster to back up big performance
'When you're under pressure, who stands up and who doesn't fold?': Kiss hails lasting Lealiifano impact
'Vicious, belligerent' Ulster delivered at the vital moments
NFL
61 yard touchdown as time expires sends the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game
61 yard touchdown as time expires sends the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game
Jacksonville set up Patriots' game as they hang on to beat the Steelers
The probable Super Bowl winners are in action and your Sunday Divisional Round preview

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie