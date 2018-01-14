Messi breaks Muller's record with his 366th league goal for Barcelona

LIONEL MESSI SET a new goalscoring landmark as Barcelona came from two goals down to beat Real SociedadÂ 4-2 and break their AnoetaÂ cruse.

A stunning late free-kick at the end of an otherwise quiet outing from the Argentina star made him the top league goalscorer for one club in any of Europeâ€™s top five divisions, surpassing Gerd Muller with his 366th LaLiga goal.

The Catalan giants had returned winless from their last seven trips to Sociedad in the top flightÂ and were primed for further disappointment after falling behind to Willian Joseâ€™s 11th-minute header.

Juanmi doubled the hostsâ€™Â lead with a heavily deflected finish after a superb assist from Sergio Canales, but that only served to stir Barca into life and PaulinhoÂ reduced the deficit before half-time.

Within five minutes of the restart the scores wereÂ level as Luis Suarez finished brilliantly for his 12th league goal of the season.

Suarez then grabbed a second 19Â minutes from time after goalkeeper GeronimoÂ Rulliâ€™sÂ poor clearance proved costly forÂ Eusebio Sacristanâ€™s men, with MessiÂ putting the icing on the cake.

The result restores Barcaâ€™s nine-point lead at the summit, elevating them 19 ahead of champions Real Madrid, breaking an 11-year spell without a leagueÂ win at Anoeta in the process.

Barca â€“Â without the services of injured new signingÂ Philippe CoutinhoÂ â€“Â started brightly and Suarez was denied by the onrushingÂ Rulli at the end of a determined run into the Sociedad box, while the keeper also had to be alert to keep out Sergi Roberto soon after.

ButÂ the visitors found themselves behind as Willian JoseÂ headedÂ Xabi Prietoâ€™s searching cross into the ground and overÂ Marc-AndreÂ ter Stegen.

Barca struggled to mount any meaningful response, with their play uncharacteristically sloppy and Sociedad looking the more confident teamÂ on the ball.

The home side thought they had a second when Willian Joseâ€™s deflected shot nestled into the back of Ter Stegenâ€™s net, but Ivan Rakitic had been fouled beforehand.

Their disappointment was soon assuaged as another goal did arrive, Juanmi collecting a wonderfulÂ lofted throughball from Canales before driving his effort off Roberto and into the net.

Ernesto Valverdeâ€™s men got back into the contest six minutes before the break, Suarez laying on a simple finish for Paulinho.

Barca threatened early in the second half, with Messi rounding compatriotÂ Rulli, who recovered well to divert the ball behind for a corner that came to nothing.

But Rulli was helpless to prevent Suarezâ€™s excellent equaliser, which he curled homeÂ side-footed from just inside the box.

Valverde introduced Ousmane DembeleÂ in place of Paulinho just past the hour mark as he sought to get a firm grip on the contest, which was by then being played in sodden conditions.

Sociedad sent a timely reminder of their remaining threat when Willian Jose climbed well to connect with a header, but his attempt was wayward.

The turnaround was complete in the 71st minute, Suarez calmly tucking in his second after Rulliâ€™sÂ lazy-looking clearance was headed into the Uruguayanâ€™s path by Thomas Vermaelen.

There was still time for Messi to create yet more history, sending a world-class free-kick into the net to make certain of the points.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):