This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 8 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cheika: 'I rang the coach and said, "mate, I need this bloke back on a plane"'

Despite the late withdrawals of Adam Coleman and Israel Folau, Australia secured a hard-fought 23-18 victory over South Africa.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Sep 2018, 5:02 PM
10 minutes ago 510 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4226077
Australia coach Michael Cheika.
Australia coach Michael Cheika.
Australia coach Michael Cheika.

MICHAEL CHEIKA WAS happy to see Australia “tough it out” in their 23-18 win over South Africa – and revealed a late reshuffle for Saturday’s clash left him needing to issue an apology.

Adam Coleman had been due to start for the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship fixture at Suncorp Stadium, only to pull out just hours before kick-off for family reasons.

The second-rower returned home to be with his pregnant wife, forcing Cheika to promote Izack Rodda from the bench and summon Rob Simmons back from club duty.

Simmons had left the squad to play in the National Rugby Championship (NRC) in Sydney at the behest of the Wallabies boss, only to then fly back to join the squad in Brisbane in time for the game.

RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP AUSTRALIA SOUTH AFRICA Folau Faingaa in action against South Africa at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Source: AAP/PA Images

Israel Folau also dropped out of the squad at late notice due to an ankle injury, yet Australia went on to triumph 23-18 and open their account in this year’s competition.

“Adam’s wife’s heavily pregnant so it looked like things were happening, so he needed to go back home, family first,” Cheika said.

“We all know that, that’s what we’re like in our team here. There was no question of getting back there to be with her tonight.

“The other boys filled in pretty quickly. Simmo [Simmons], who we sent back to Sydney to play NRC, I feel so guilty because I forced the Sydney guys to make him play and then I rang the coach Chris Whitaker at 12:30 or 1 o’clock and said, ‘mate, I need this bloke back on a plane’.

“He didn’t have another player, I’m not sure if they played with 22 so I apologise.”

RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP AUSTRALIA SOUTH AFRICA Faf de Klerk dejected after Source: AAP/PA Images

The result eases the pressure on Cheika following back-to-back defeats against Bledisloe Cup rivals New Zealand.

South Africa led 18-17 at the break but a pair of second-half penalties from Matt Toomua secured a much-needed result for the former Waratahs boss.

“When people stick it to us, it’s only because they want us to do better,” Cheika told Fox Sports. “I’m sticking it to myself most of the time when it doesn’t go right.

“I’m happy for the fans that came out here and were able to tough it out.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Man City's Sane announces birth of daughter after withdrawing from Germany squad
    Man City's Sane announces birth of daughter after withdrawing from Germany squad
    Diego Simeone's son fulfills prophecy with debut goal for Argentina
    'My conscience is really clear': Ramos unperturbed by potential Salah backlash
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Bold, youthful Wales blow away lumbering Ireland
    Bold, youthful Wales blow away lumbering Ireland
    Promising young Liverpool goalkeeper called up to train with Ireland's senior squad
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    NFL
    NFL ratings slide for opener as Trump slams league
    NFL ratings slide for opener as Trump slams league
    The Philly Special makes a return as the Eagles hold out for opening-day win over the Falcons
    History will remember Kaepernick like Muhammad Ali, says two-time Super Bowl winner
    WALES
    Ryan Giggs delighted with 17-year-old star Ethan Ampadu and 'magnificent' Wales
    Ryan Giggs delighted with 17-year-old star Ethan Ampadu and 'magnificent' Wales
    'I had butterflies in my belly' - Robinson reflects on international debut
    Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie