  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 24 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Conlan confirms permanent relocation to London as he teams up with leading UK trainer

‘Obviously I’ll be fighting in Belfast for my homecoming, but fight-wise, I’ll still be USA-based,’ Conlan tells The42.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 24 Jan 2018, 3:23 PM
6 hours ago 4,485 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3814710

IRISH FEATHERWEIGHT BOXER Michael Conlan has confirmed that he has moved to London on a permanent basis to train under Adam Booth.

The former amateur world champion and two-time Olympian has been based on the west coast of America since signing a lucrative promotional deal with Top Rank in the autumn of 2016, and will continue to be promoted as normal by the U.S. boxing giants.

Conlan spent his first year as a professional under trainer Manny Robles at The Rock Gym in Carson, California, but will team up with Booth – who also trains Irish world champions past and present in Andy Lee and Ryan Burnett – for the foreseeable future.

The 26-year-old Belfast man’s former Irish team-mate, Jason Quigley, recently completed a similar move, leaving Robles and relocating to Sheffield where he has begun training with Dominic Ingle.

A lack of one-on-one time with the renowned Robles – whose hands are full with world champions Oscar Valdez and Jesse Magdaleno amongst others – was a factor in Conlan’s decision, but the driving force was family, with the former Olympic bronze medalist and his partner expecting a new arrival later this year.

“You know, I have another baby on the way,” Conlan tells The42 from his new home.

“I’ve done a good year out in America, but coming back home now and being a lot closer to my family – it’ll be a lot easier to get on with stuff. Obviously, for Shauna, it’s important to be closer to her family, her mum – especially with two kids.

“I feel it’s going to be better for my family and myself to be back in the UK.

“And I wanted to come back and work with the best coach in the UK, and I feel Adam Booth is that guy.

“I’ll be based in London. We just sorted out an apartment and all in the last few days, so I’ll be based here now indeed.”

FullSizeRender (2) Belfast boys and former amateur rivals Ryan Burnett (far left) and Conlan (far right) are now gym-mates

Promoters Top Rank, who have lofty hopes for the Irishman, are more than fine with the move so says their post-Rio recruit himself.

After finishing 2017 5-0 as a pro, Conlan will fight for a third time at Madison Square Garden on St. Patrick’s Day, and the Falls Road featherweight assures his career will carry on as it has done even while he’s based in England: the vast majority of his fights will continue to take place Stateside.

“Top Rank had no issues – no issues at all,” he says. “They’re happy with whatever I want to do, and I wasn’t contracted to be in America.

“Now that I’ve come back, it’s all good. There’s no problems.

I think it’s going to be the exact same as it always has been. I’ll be predominantly fighting in America – obviously I’ll be fighting in Belfast for my homecoming – but fight-wise, I’ll still be USA-based.

Training-wise he’ll team up with unified bantamweight world champion Ryan Burnett, his compatriot and former amateur rival (Conlan remains the last man to have defeated his fellow Belfast man), as well as Limerick’s former WBO World middleweight champion Andy Lee – both of whom enjoy extremely close relationships with Booth, under whose auspices they each won maiden world titles.

Conlan’s confidence in his new trainer was such, however, that he didn’t even feel the need to consult with his fellow Irish stars.

“I didn’t speak to them beforehand, no, and Andy hasn’t been here in the gym since I got here, but I’ve seen Adam for years. I’ve watched him, and I’ve always agreed that he was the best coach in the UK.

I love how he connects with his fighters. And he doesn’t have a lot of fighters: that’s the thing. He takes time and picks certain fighters to work with, so to be one of his fighters is an honour.

“I’ve been in the gym now a while – this is my second week – and I feel like I’ve already got a connection with all the lads. Had a good wee session as well today. There’s a good bit of craic in the gym. It’s always light-hearted but working hard.”

Conlan will fight in Ireland for the first time as a professional when he headlines the SSE Arena in his hometown this summer, with a late-May or early-June date yet to be confirmed.

‘Rio was the worst thing that had ever happened to me, but it was a blessing in disguise’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal fight back to overcome Chelsea and book Wembley date with Man City
Arsenal fight back to overcome Chelsea and book Wembley date with Man City
LIVE: Arsenal v Chelsea, League Cup semi-final
Sanchez denies Henry told him to leave Arsenal
FOOTBALL
'I gave an interview that he didn't like': Thiago Silva hits out at Pastore spat claims
'I gave an interview that he didn't like': Thiago Silva hits out at Pastore spat claims
Wenger: Sanchez 'not a mercenary' for joining Manchester United
Chelsea youngster joins Newcastle on loan
IRELAND
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Top UK Brexit official expects a deal to be reached for leaving the EU 'before the end of March'
Schmidt says Zebo lost out on form as Ireland accelerate Larmour progress
LIVERPOOL
Philippe Coutinho handed Johan Cruyff's 14 shirt at Barcelona
Philippe Coutinho handed Johan Cruyff's 14 shirt at Barcelona
Liverpool legend John Barnes receives support after accusations of homophobia
Liverpool's win over City feels like 6 months ago for Klopp
MARTIN O'NEILL
Ireland begin Nations League with return to Cardiff to face Ryan Giggs' Wales
Ireland begin Nations League with return to Cardiff to face Ryan Giggs' Wales
'I thought you'd asked me that question' - Martin O'Neill involved in another tense interview with RTÉ
'It’s still fresh in the memory so we want to try and avenge that'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie