  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 13 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Michael Conlan eases to victory ahead of bigger test in Belfast

Conlan will headline in Belfast on 30 June versus a former world title challenger.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 May 2018, 12:56 AM
1 hour ago 1,309 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4009827
Image: Tom Hogan/INPHO
Image: Tom Hogan/INPHO

MICHAEL CONLAN BOXED carefully and cleverly as he earned a shut-out points victory over the previously 10-1(2KOs) Ibon Larrinaga at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

The Falls Road featherweight was content to be taken eight rounds for the first time ahead of his career-biggest test versus Brazilian former world-title challenger Adeilson Dos Santos in Belfast next month, and conscious of a prospective cut or injury taking a spanner to those plans, took few risks en route to a 80-72 (x3) points win.

With Andy Lee in his corner, Conlan, fighting in the ‘big’ Garden upstairs for the first time, entered the ring wearing a New York Knicks jersey brandishing his surname.

Larrinaga, who hails from Bilbao – home to another great Irish victory hours prior – wore his native colours and while he was a tricky customer, barely landed a shot in anger as he suffered his second professional defeat.

Conlan put Larrinaga on the backfoot early through clever footwork alone, and stung the Spaniard with two right hands to the chin a minute in. Utilising superb head movement, the Irishman weaved closer to his foe, softening him to the body and not taking so much as a skimmer in return.

He upped the ante slightly with a minute gone in the second, unleashing two barbed three-punch combos in quick succession. Larrinaga’s body was again targeted to some success, and Conlan finished with a thudding overhand right at the bell which was partially blocked by his foe’s left glove.

His right was more potent again in the third, landing at will on Larrinaga’s whiskers from various angles, knocking him backwards with an uppercut at its midway point. The 27-year-old Basque native threw a couple of searchers of his own but scarcely bothered the Belfast boy who returned to his corner in complete control.

A messier start to the fourth saw Conlan off-target with his jab but still touching base with his opponent. Larrinaga landed a right in response, but was left reeling by a powerful Conlan right hook with 40-odd seconds left in the stanza. Conlan, sensing blood, tried to position himself to deliver the killer blow, but Larrinaga scrambled well up close. The frustrated Conlan flung him from around his hips to the canvas, and was perhaps fortunate not to receive a warning.

He was a bit impatient for a minute or so of the following verse, but for every right hand which missed wildly, another found the spot. An aggressive fifth, though, was followed by a more tentative sixth as neither man produced much of note.

A decent four-punch assault was the pick of the action in the seventh, also quiet, as Conlan moved gracefully but rarely followed up behind his jab.

A thudding right early in the final round was stifled well by the defensively sound Larrinaga. Conlan finished with a flurry, landing a sharp left and right upstairs and hurting the 27-year-old before unleashing to Larrinaga’s body.

The final bell – which had seemed inevitable for the bones of four rounds – did eventually sound, however, and a mouse under his left eye aside, Conlan is all set for a stiffer test at Belfast’s Odyssey Arena next month.

The two-time Irish Olympian improves to 7-0(5KOs) as he gears up to headline in his hometown.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
James Ryan is already one of the best in the world at the age of 21
LEINSTER
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
As it happened: Leinster v Racing 92, Champions Cup final
Massive setback for Racing as Dan Carter ruled out of Champions Cup final in Bilbao
HURLING
Galway put five goals past Offaly to open up Leinster SHC round-robin in style
Galway put five goals past Offaly to open up Leinster SHC round-robin in style
As it happened: Offaly v Galway, Leinster SHC
Three sent-off as Antrim make it two wins from two in Joe McDonagh Cup
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rui Faria set to depart Man United after 17 years working alongside Mourinho
Rui Faria set to depart Man United after 17 years working alongside Mourinho
'I go this time with the supporters' blessing' - Rangers job too big to turn down, says Gerrard
Rio reckons club rivalries 'killed' England's golden generation at World Cups
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'Even people over here wonder how a team like Dundalk managed to achieve that'
'Even people over here wonder how a team like Dundalk managed to achieve that'
Our back four are pretty much all wingers so it's a makeshift defence but they were outstanding'
Derry maintain unbeaten home record as Cork's lead is cut to a single point

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie