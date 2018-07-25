In-form Dundalk star would accept a call-up from either side of the border

Michael Duffy celebrates after scoring for Dundalk against Levadia Tallinn. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MICHAEL DUFFY HAS insisted that he’d be privileged to play international football at senior level for either Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland.

However, the in-form Dundalk winger admits that he would opt to represent Martin O’Neill’s side if he’s forced into a decision over his international allegiance.

Duffy has been a revelation for Dundalk this season as the Lilywhites have returned to the top of the Premier Division table in their bid to regain the title from Cork City.

He also helped Stephen Kenny’s side to set up a Europa League second qualifying round tie against AEK Larnaca by scoring a spectacular goal in last week’s win over Levadia Tallinn.

The Derry native, who turns 24 later this week, has played for Northern Ireland up as far as U21 level. He was also included in their senior squad in 2016 but wasn’t capped.

Republic boss Martin O’Neill, who watched Duffy in the 2-1 victory against Levadia at Oriel Park, has reportedly been impressed by the recent displays of the ex-Derry City player.

“If the call came from Martin O’Neill, I’d be delighted,” Duffy told Off The Ball. “I’d definitely jump at that. I was obviously in the Northern Ireland squad. It’s just a huge thing to play for your country. I wouldn’t be turning down either.

“If Martin came, I would take that opportunity. If the time comes, and hopefully it does… it’s only really come back to me in the last month or two with Martin O’Neill being at the matches and stuff. I’d love that. One of the main things you want to do is play for your country.”

Martin O'Neill pictured at Oriel Park last Thursday. Source: Stephen McCarthy

Duffy joined Dundalk ahead of the 2017 season after a two-year spell at Celtic. He was unable to make a breakthrough at Parkhead but did gain first-team experience during loan spells with Alloa Athletic and Dundee.

He’ll have another chance to enhance his reputation when Dundalk welcome Cypriot Cup holders Larnaca to Louth for tomorrow evening’s first leg.

Regarding his prospects of playing international football, Duffy reiterated that he won’t close the door on a call-up from either side of the border.

“You couldn’t say no to anybody offering you international [football],” he said. “I’d love to play for the Republic but obviously I have a lot of family from Northern Ireland as well. It doesn’t really make any difference to me.

“If I did have to choose, I’d be choosing the Republic of Ireland.”

