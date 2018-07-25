This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Wednesday 25 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

In-form Dundalk star would accept a call-up from either side of the border

“I’d love to play for the Republic but obviously I have a lot of family from Northern Ireland as well.”

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 25 Jul 2018, 12:05 PM
38 minutes ago 4,350 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4146446

Michael Duffy celebrates his goal Michael Duffy celebrates after scoring for Dundalk against Levadia Tallinn. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MICHAEL DUFFY HAS insisted that he’d be privileged to play international football at senior level for either Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland.

However, the in-form Dundalk winger admits that he would opt to represent Martin O’Neill’s side if he’s forced into a decision over his international allegiance.

Duffy has been a revelation for Dundalk this season as the Lilywhites have returned to the top of the Premier Division table in their bid to regain the title from Cork City.

He also helped Stephen Kenny’s side to set up a Europa League second qualifying round tie against AEK Larnaca by scoring a spectacular goal in last week’s win over Levadia Tallinn.

The Derry native, who turns 24 later this week, has played for Northern Ireland up as far as U21 level. He was also included in their senior squad in 2016 but wasn’t capped.

Republic boss Martin O’Neill, who watched Duffy in the 2-1 victory against Levadia at Oriel Park, has reportedly been impressed by the recent displays of the ex-Derry City player.

“If the call came from Martin O’Neill, I’d be delighted,” Duffy told Off The Ball. “I’d definitely jump at that. I was obviously in the Northern Ireland squad. It’s just a huge thing to play for your country. I wouldn’t be turning down either.

“If Martin came, I would take that opportunity. If the time comes, and hopefully it does… it’s only really come back to me in the last month or two with Martin O’Neill being at the matches and stuff. I’d love that. One of the main things you want to do is play for your country.”

Dundalk v Levadia - UEFA Europa League 1st Qualifying Round Second Leg Martin O'Neill pictured at Oriel Park last Thursday. Source: Stephen McCarthy

Duffy joined Dundalk ahead of the 2017 season after a two-year spell at Celtic. He was unable to make a breakthrough at Parkhead but did gain first-team experience during loan spells with Alloa Athletic and Dundee.

He’ll have another chance to enhance his reputation when Dundalk welcome Cypriot Cup holders Larnaca to Louth for tomorrow evening’s first leg.

Regarding his prospects of playing international football, Duffy reiterated that he won’t close the door on a call-up from either side of the border.

“You couldn’t say no to anybody offering you international [football],” he said. “I’d love to play for the Republic but obviously I have a lot of family from Northern Ireland as well. It doesn’t really make any difference to me.

“If I did have to choose, I’d be choosing the Republic of Ireland.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Excellent season for Ireland shows that 7s is very much here to stay
Excellent season for Ireland shows that 7s is very much here to stay
'It's the dream start, but it's only a start' - More to come from 'magnificent' Ireland
Famous win as incredible Ireland stun US in first World Cup appearance in 16 years
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'Is the current squad good enough for what we need? I donât think so - it needs additions'
'Is the current squad good enough for what we need? I don’t think so - it needs additions'
United's Mata hoping to end his Spanish exile under new boss Luis Enrique
Napoli rejected '€100m bid' for key defender from Premier League club
TOUR DE FRANCE
Crash throws Gilbert over a wall and out of Le Tour with fractured kneecap
Crash throws Gilbert over a wall and out of Le Tour with fractured kneecap
Tour de France chief slams farmers as yellow jersey suffers from tear gas
Frenchman Alaphilippe takes advantage of late crash to claim stage 16 of Le Tour
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho says Man United need two more signings this summer
Mourinho says Man United need two more signings this summer
Puel eager for England World Cup star to stay amid Man United links
'It's about him giving the best he has to give' – Mourinho calls for Pogba focus
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Cup winner SchÃ¼rrle on his way to Fulham from Dortmund
World Cup winner Schürrle on his way to Fulham from Dortmund
Guardiola: Repeat of City's record-breaking season 'impossible'
Richarlison follows Silva to Everton in £40 million move

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie