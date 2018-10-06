Two more years! Dundalk's Michael Duffy agrees new deal with SSE Airtricity League champions

DUNDALK FORWARD MICHAEL Duffy has agreed a new two-year deal with the Lilywhites, with the news being revealed moments after the club clinched the 2018 SSE Airtricity League title last night.

Patrick Hoban’s 90th minute equaliser saw Dundalk snatch a late point at home to St Patrick’s Athletic, with the result enough to mathematically secure the club’s fourth league title in five seasons under Stephen Kenny.

Duffy has been an integral part of the club’s success this season. He has scored 12 Premier Division goals, while also executing a tremendous volley in the Europa League qualifiers against Levadia Tallinn back in July.

The player has recently caught the attention of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill, who praised the 24-year-old at the end of August.

Duffy began his career with Derry City before joining Celtic in 2015. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“I’ve got a lot of time for him,” the manager said.

“I think he’s an exceptionally talented player. It didn’t happen for him at Celtic. He wouldn’t be the first young player to have gone over there and not come through.

He definitely has the ability to go past players, it’s nice to see. He’s a definite talent, there’s no question about that.”

Duffy has made 12 underage appearances for Northern Ireland and was called into Michael O’Neill’s senior squad for a World Cup qualifier in September 2016, but in recent months has admitted he hopes to make a switch to represent the Republic at senior level.

“I think I’m going to be committed to the Republic of Ireland now after getting a phone call from Martin,” Duffy said speaking a month ago.

“I got a call from him saying he wants me to join up with the squad when I can. I don’t know what needs to happen with clearance and stuff.

Dundalk are the 2018 SSE Airtricity Premier Division champions. Michael Duffy, Daniel Cleary and Brian Gartland all give their reaction to @Corktod after their 1-1 draw with St Pat's. #rtesoccer #soccerrepublic #greatestleagueintheworld @DundalkFC pic.twitter.com/By4xAJxZ5y — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) October 6, 2018

“That obviously needs to come through, I’m not too sure what happens there. But once I got that call, I was all set straight away.”

Last night saw Dundalk reclaim the Premier Division title after falling short against Cork City last season.

The Louth club will now have the chance to complete the double, with the Lilywhites facing either Cork or Bohemians in the FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium on 4 November.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!