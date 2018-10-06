This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two more years! Dundalk's Michael Duffy agrees new deal with SSE Airtricity League champions

The Derry native has been a standout performer for the Lilywhites this season.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 6 Oct 2018, 1:08 PM
Gary Rodgers, Stephen Kenny and Michael Duffy.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Gary Rodgers, Stephen Kenny and Michael Duffy.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

DUNDALK FORWARD MICHAEL Duffy has agreed a new two-year deal with the Lilywhites, with the news being revealed moments after the club clinched the 2018 SSE Airtricity League title last night.

Patrick Hoban’s 90th minute equaliser saw Dundalk snatch a late point at home to St Patrick’s Athletic, with the result enough to mathematically secure the club’s fourth league title in five seasons under Stephen Kenny.

Duffy has been an integral part of the club’s success this season. He has scored 12 Premier Division goals, while also executing a tremendous volley in the Europa League qualifiers against Levadia Tallinn back in July.

The player has recently caught the attention of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill, who praised the 24-year-old at the end of August.

Michael Duffy celebrates after the game Duffy began his career with Derry City before joining Celtic in 2015. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“I’ve got a lot of time for him,” the manager said.

“I think he’s an exceptionally talented player. It didn’t happen for him at Celtic. He wouldn’t be the first young player to have gone over there and not come through.

He definitely has the ability to go past players, it’s nice to see. He’s a definite talent, there’s no question about that.”

Duffy has made 12 underage appearances for Northern Ireland and was called into Michael O’Neill’s senior squad for a World Cup qualifier in September 2016, but in recent months has admitted he hopes to make a switch to represent the Republic at senior level.

“I think I’m going to be committed to the Republic of Ireland now after getting a phone call from Martin,” Duffy said speaking a month ago.

“I got a call from him saying he wants me to join up with the squad when I can. I don’t know what needs to happen with clearance and stuff.

“That obviously needs to come through, I’m not too sure what happens there. But once I got that call, I was all set straight away.”

Last night saw Dundalk reclaim the Premier Division title after falling short against Cork City last season.

The Louth club will now have the chance to complete the double, with the Lilywhites facing either Cork or Bohemians in the FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium on 4 November.

