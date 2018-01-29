'There's a retirement cut-off age and I'll be reaching that next year': Lyster confirms Sunday Game departure

Updated at 16.20

RTÉ PRESENTER MICHAEL Lyster has confirmed he will retire at the end of the 2018 GAA season.

Speaking on the Ray D’Arcy Show this afternoon, Lyster said he’ll be hanging up his microphone after his 35th year as presenter of The Sunday Game.

“I’m leaving next year, I’m not leaving immediately or anything,” he told D’Arcy. “There’s a bit of work to go before I’m out the door yet.

“I’ll be hanging up my hat at the end of 2018. I’ve a full season of top class GAA action to get through with the National Leagues and of course the championships this summer and that’s what I’m focused on.”

The Galway native joined RTÉ from the Tuam Herald back in 1979 and will retire once he reaches the national broadcaster’s mandatory retirement age of 65.

“The difference between me and other presenters in RTÉ is I am a full-time staff member,” he explained. “So there is therefore a retirement cut-off age and I will be reaching that next year. I’m not on contract.”

“So I suppose the question is, do you want to go?” asked D’Arcy.

“I can’t say that I want to go,” Lyster replied after a short pause, “but then I can’t say I don’t either.

“This year is my 35th year presenting The Sunday Game and that’s not a bad innings. On a second note to that, next year I’ll be 40 years in RTÉ so I think you deserve the t-shirt at that stage.

“Following my health scare a few years ago, every day and every year was a bonus. That’s the mindset I’ve continued to have and I’ll feel incredibly lucky to have another season to look forward to at the helm.”

