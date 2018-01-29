  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 29 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There's a retirement cut-off age and I'll be reaching that next year': Lyster confirms Sunday Game departure

This will be Michael Lyster’s 35th and final year presenting the RTÉ show.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 29 Jan 2018, 4:20 PM
6 hours ago 24,149 Views 35 Comments
http://the42.ie/3822565
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Updated at 16.20

RTÉ PRESENTER MICHAEL Lyster has confirmed he will retire at the end of the 2018 GAA season.

Speaking on the Ray D’Arcy Show this afternoon, Lyster said he’ll be hanging up his microphone after his 35th year as presenter of The Sunday Game.

“I’m leaving next year, I’m not leaving immediately or anything,” he told D’Arcy. “There’s a bit of work to go before I’m out the door yet.

“I’ll be hanging up my hat at the end of 2018. I’ve a full season of top class GAA action to get through with the National Leagues and of course the championships this summer and that’s what I’m focused on.”

The Galway native joined RTÉ from the Tuam Herald back in 1979 and will retire once he reaches the national broadcaster’s mandatory retirement age of 65.

“The difference between me and other presenters in RTÉ is I am a full-time staff member,” he explained. “So there is therefore a retirement cut-off age and I will be reaching that next year. I’m not on contract.”

“So I suppose the question is, do you want to go?” asked D’Arcy.

“I can’t say that I want to go,” Lyster replied after a short pause, “but then I can’t say I don’t either.

“This year is my 35th year presenting The Sunday Game and that’s not a bad innings. On a second note to that, next year I’ll be 40 years in RTÉ so I think you deserve the t-shirt at that stage.

“Following my health scare a few years ago, every day and every year was a bonus. That’s the mindset I’ve continued to have and I’ll feel incredibly lucky to have another season to look forward to at the helm.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

A return to Kerry colours after 3 years and a minor attacking star shining at senior level

Cork begin six-in-a-row bid on right note as All-Ireland champs Dublin open 2018 with a win

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daniel Sturridge completes loan switch to West Brom
Daniel Sturridge completes loan switch to West Brom
Man City meet Athletic Bilbao's €65m buyout clause to sign French defender
Is Emre Can set to leave Liverpool?
FOOTBALL
West Ham defender hit with six-game ban for spitting at opponent
West Ham defender hit with six-game ban for spitting at opponent
Ibrahimovic nearing return as LA Galaxy rumours swirl
Klopp quashes talk of Liverpool complacency since Man City win
SIX NATIONS
The growing confidence around Ireland's Six Nations chances is justified
The growing confidence around Ireland's Six Nations chances is justified
'I just think he's a flat-out winger': Experience keeps Kearney unfazed by meteoric Larmour rise
Stockdale fit for France clash as Ireland announce clean bill of health
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Leicester City youngster makes loan move to Bohemians
Leicester City youngster makes loan move to Bohemians
Bohs capture what it means to be a young League of Ireland fan perfectly with new promo video
One of Cork City's 2017 heroes impresses in debut in England
TENNIS
Margaret catch her? Federer doesn't expect to equal Court's record tally
Margaret catch her? Federer doesn't expect to equal Court's record tally
Tearful Federer toasts Melbourne triumph following 20th Grand Slam title
Federer beats Cilic in five-set victory to claim 20th Grand Slam title at Australian Open

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie