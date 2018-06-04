This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 4 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Michael Ryan - 'We won't give in. Look if that's just thickness fair enough, we're just thick.'

The Tipperary manager was in a defiant mood after they grabbed a second draw in the space of a week.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 4 Jun 2018, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,018 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4052077
Tipperary manager Michael Ryan in the Gaelic Grounds.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Tipperary manager Michael Ryan in the Gaelic Grounds.
Tipperary manager Michael Ryan in the Gaelic Grounds.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

NO WINS FROM three games and yet Tipperary are still alive in the Munster hurling championship.

They may have been aided by the fortune of an umpiring decision that saw them awarded a dubious goal in the Gaelic Grounds yesterday but their refusal to quit on a seemingly impossible cause was evident for the second time in a week.

Nine points down against Cork the previous Sunday and trailing by eleven points at one juncture yesterday against Waterford.

But Tipperary managed to secure a draw on both occasions and now a must-win tie against Clare lies in store next Sunday.

“We don’t give in, we won’t give in,” said a defiant Tipperary boss Michael Ryan afterwards.

“Look if that’s just thickness, fair enough, we’re just thick. But that’s what we are. We didn’t have a choice. It was fold the tents and get nothing out of this game or fight it out. That’s not in their DNA. They don’t do it, they just give and give and give.

“Look it we salvaged a draw again, I’d say in the last 20 seconds of the game and just great credit goes to a group that will keep trying. They are so honest but you know we really do need to start playing better than we did.

“That’s to take nothing away from Waterford and their commanding lead at half-time. We made two really poor mistakes to let them in for two goals.

“For the 10, 15 minutes after half-time, the game was played on Waterford’s terms and they had the legs and they had the extra player when they needed it and they used the ball better than we did. But we finally found a bit of a rhythm and fought our way back into the game.”

Ryan had no view on the controversial decisions that saw a goal awarded to Jason Forde and a point to Ronan Maher in the finale.

“I couldn’t comment on that and that’s just being honest with you. Just sheer elation that it (the goal) came. It was a terrible goal to give away, but we gave away a couple of terrible ones are totally uncharacteristic of that back line.

“I haven’t a clue (on the point), not a clue. I’ll just trust the umpires, trust the ref for that kind of thing and in fairness I think it was the ref that overruled that so clearly he had the best view of it, he was in the middle of the field.

“Look, we rode our luck, there’s no doubt at all. When you come out of a game like that and you get a draw, you’ve rode your luck, 100%. Plus the goalmouth incident where your man stepped back in behind the goal.

“Look, if we didn’t get those bounces, I wouldn’t be here talking to you. Well I’d be here talking to you alright but I’d be crying!”

The Tipperary boss believes defender Michael Cahill was harshly treated in being sent-off in the opening period.

“Indeed it looked harsh from where I was looking too. I think the technicality was that he did clip the Waterford chap’s helmet.

“The ball also went over the bar and there was nothing at all in it only an attempt to intercept the ball. He already picked up a yellow and the ref applied the rules, but I thought it was awfully harsh. The rules are the rules, and it had a big impact on the game, let’s face it.

“I thought our fellows were just outstanding in that second half. It’s really was a 20-man effort. I think the collective gave a really honest attempt to get something out of that match and got a point.

“Look, we’ve given ourselves a glimpse of a lifeline and that’s enough to bring us to training next week, and we’ll go as hard as we possibly can.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Fixture details confirmed for the 2018 Connacht and Munster senior football finals

‘We don’t want any discussion about referee’s decisions’ – Waterford boss looking ahead

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
De Gea makes rare goalkeeping error as Spain are held in pre-World Cup friendly
De Gea makes rare goalkeeping error as Spain are held in pre-World Cup friendly
Injury denies Bendtner a place in Denmark's World Cup squad
Salah and Neymar will shine in Russia — Coutinho
IRELAND
'Bet where you think you're going to win': Why Ireland is trying to learn from New Zealand
'Bet where you think you're going to win': Why Ireland is trying to learn from New Zealand
Genia and Wallabies set for 'war of attrition' with statistically-strong Ireland
FactCheck: Is 'exam weather' really an Irish climate phenomenon?
HURLING
Michael Ryan - 'We won't give in. Look if that's just thickness fair enough, we're just thick.'
Michael Ryan - 'We won't give in. Look if that's just thickness fair enough, we're just thick.'
'These guys are amateurs, not professionals...We're just not cut out for four weeks in-a-row'
'We don’t want any discussion about referee’s decisions' - Waterford boss looking ahead
AVIVA STADIUM
Rice shows maturity beyond his years with man-of-the-match performance
Rice shows maturity beyond his years with man-of-the-match performance
First international goals for Graham Burke and Alan Judge hand Ireland victory over the US
As it happened: Ireland vs USA, international friendly

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie