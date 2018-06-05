Louth ladies football manager Micheál McKeown has passed away following a short illness

LOUTH LADIES FOOTBALL manager Micheál McKeown has passed away aged 67 following a short illness.

The Channonrock man was set to manage the county’s senior ladies team in Sunday’s Leinster Junior Championship curtain-raiser with Kilkenny only to take ill at his home on Sunday morning.

He was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, in a critical condition on Sunday and was pronounced dead on Tuesday night. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

Per Louth ladies County Board chairman Dermot Woods in the Dundalk Democrat, McKeown had taken training as recently as last Friday night. He touched base with some of his players on Saturday evening to ensure they were prepared for the challenge that was to be posed by the Cats the following day.

Woods described McKeown as “a man of great integrity, a man of honesty, a man who was determined to get whatever he could for the players.”

An All-Ireland-winning manager with Monaghan in 1996, McKeown also reached three Ulster Minor (men’s) finals with The Farney only to come up against the Tyrone dynasty of the ’00s.

The 67-year-old took charge of Louth last October, taking over from Fergal McNally and John O’Leary.

On his appointment, McKeown stated that his aim with the Louth ladies was to “win everything” in 2019 and earn an immediate return to Intermediate after the relegation which had preceded his rein.

He steered Louth to the Division 4 league final last month where The Wee County were beaten by Wicklow. In all, Louth won five of eight competitive games under McKeown’s stewardship.

A statement from Louth Ladies Gaelic Football Association on Tuesday night read:

A Chara, it is with great regret that I bring you the sad news of the untimely passing of Micheál McKeown Louth LGFA Senior Team manager today. We pass our condolences to his wife Mary, his family circle,and his many friends at this very sad time.

“Ar Dhéis Dé Go Raibh A Ainm.”