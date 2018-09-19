This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 19 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I will sacrifice whatever I need to sacrifice to get to play and perform at a proper level'

Ireland women’s international Michelle Claffey on full-time contracts, winning the inter-pro title with Leinster and the new AIL season.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 12:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,129 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4242884

WHILE THE RFU’S move to reintroduce full-time professional contract for England’s XV squad is a hugely positive development for the women’s game, the reality is that the huge disparity in resources will only widen the gap on the pitch. 

Michelle Claffey Leinster and Blackrock back Michelle Claffey. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

As the wait goes on for the IRFU’s publication of the long-awaited strategic review in the aftermath of the disastrous home World Cup, the prospect of the union handing out full-time contracts to Adam Griggs’ players is a distant one.

It means Ireland will head into this year’s Six Nations clash with England on an entirely amateur footing — save for the handful of players who are on IRFU sevens contracts and cross over — putting them at a distinct disadvantage.

This week’s announcement will see England become the first fully professional team in women’s rugby, with 28 players set to receive one-season deals from January 2019.

New Zealand — the world champions — have a semi-professional system in place, but the RFU’s decision to concentrate resources on the women’s XVs set-up is another landmark move.

The IRFU sevens programme is part of the union’s annual budget and pays both men and women involved at international level, but apart from the four Ireland XVs players — Claire Molloy (Wasps), Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps), Leah Lyons (Harlquins) and Anna Caplice (Richmond) — who are playing in the Premiership, the rest juggle work and rugby.

“It’s great to see, a positive step,” Ireland international Michelle Claffey, a risk consultant by day, says.

“All you want is forward steps. You don’t want anyone going back. If it ever comes, I don’t think you’ll see it in my playing career, but it’d great to see that kind of professional set-up.

“People getting paid as their full-time jobs, because at the minute now going into Six Nations, it will be Ireland versus England who are full-time professionals.

“We’ll have to step our game up, we have to train really hard. We have to mind ourselves even harder, because we do our day job. But then I want to play, I will sacrifice whatever I need to sacrifice in order to get to play and perform at a proper level.”

It has been a memorable year in the rugby life of Claffey as she made her international debut in the Six Nations win over Italy as well as helping her home province to the inter-provincial title on Saturday evening.

Now, the 28-year-old is preparing for the start of the new AIL season with Blackrock, who are coached this year by former Ireland boss Philip Doyle.

“He joined our coaching team over the summer,” the Offaly native continues. 

Michelle Claffey Claffey is preparing for the AIL season with Blackrock. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“He’s brought a very different type of voice. He’s a very strong coach, strong personality and he’s going to make us play the way we should play. It’s fantastic. He has such good experience. He’s been involved with the Irish team.

“He knows his rugby inside out and all the sessions are planned so well, it that we’re building each week and people don’t have to ask as many questions as well. Because they remember what we did last week and it’s just a little build on. Because girls like to ask questions in training sessions! ‘Why are we doing this? I don’t understand why!’

“It’s nice to have someone there who has coached women before and can understand where we’re coming from. We’re not asking to be smart, we just don’t understand at times.”

Blackrock get their AIL campaign underway against Galwegians on Saturday 29 September, and Claffey knows if she can carry her strong form into the club season, the possibility of adding to her four international caps will increase in November.

After the IRFU controversially decided against accepting an invite to play a series Down Under in June, Adam Griggs’ side will begin their international season with Autumn games against USA at Donnybrook [18 November] and England at Twickenham [24 November].

“If I got a phone call from Griggsy again I’d be delighted,” Claffey added. “It’s great to have the Autumn internationals coming up again because it’s nice to have that standard.

“It’s very difficult to have AIL, inter-pros and then into your Six Nations, it’s an incredible step up. I can’t even explain it. Like last year against England, the last five minutes of the match, I was like ‘come on, you’ve got to pick yourself up’ because the step up is massive.

“So having those games and keeping you at a certain level will benefit Ireland going into the Six Nations.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    O'Donovans receive heroes' welcome home after latest triumph
    O'Donovans receive heroes' welcome home after latest triumph
    'You're total cowards': 83-year-old man who tackled armed robbers at bookies hailed a hero
    Dublin's All-Ireland heroes bring the Brendan Martin Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital
    FOOTBALL
    Highly-rated Wales teenager commits long-term future to Chelsea
    Highly-rated Wales teenager commits long-term future to Chelsea
    Tuchel: PSG loss to Liverpool 'not logical or correct'
    'My players are not sh*t' — Pochettino defends Spurs squad following San Siro collapse
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    De Gea hints at new Man United contract after feeling the love at Old Trafford
    De Gea hints at new Man United contract after feeling the love at Old Trafford
    'This boy's got an ego, wants to be looked at and talked about as the best player'
    'Shane Duffy is a big lad... And he's gone down easily under an innocuous challenge'
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Firmino comes off the bench to strike in stoppage time as Reds edge seesaw thriller
    Firmino comes off the bench to strike in stoppage time as Reds edge seesaw thriller
    'The team deserves more' - Pochettino laments injury-time defeat after 'best performance of the season'
    As It Happened: Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie