'You know me, I like p***ing people off' - McCarthy bookies' favourite for West Brom job

MICK MCCARTHY HAS emerged as the bookies’ favourite to be named the next manager of West Bromwich Albion.

McCarthy is set to leave Ipswich at the end of the season. Source: Kevin Barnes - CameraSport

The 59-year-old former Ireland boss will leave his post at Ipswich Town after six years when his current contract expires at the end of the season, it was announced last week.

Rock bottom of the Premier League and set for relegation from the top flight, the Baggies are searching for a permanent manager to replace Alan Pardew, who was sacked yesterday after overseeing 12 defeats in 18 league matches.

While assistant John Carver also departed the West Midlands club, Darren Moore will take charge of first-team responsibilities for the remaining six matches.

McCarthy has proved himself as a solid manager in the Championship over several years, but his past in charge of Black Country rivals Wolverhamption Wanderers may not sit well with some West Brom fans.

He is 5/2 favourite ahead of Leciester City assistant Michael Appleton and, when asked about the speculation, McCarthy replied:

The Albion?” The Birmingham Mail report him as saying. “That would piss a few people off wouldn’t it? But you know me, I like pissing people off.”

