Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 5 September, 2018
Former Ireland manager McCarthy the latest big name to join Virgin Media Sport

He’ll make his debut for the Ballymount broadcaster tomorrow evening.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 7:25 PM
57 minutes ago 1,402 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/4220855

FORMER IRELAND MANAGER Mick McCarthy is the latest panellist to be added to Virgin Media Sport’s football coverage, following the 59-year-old’s departure from Ipswich Town. 

McCarthy has made appearances on BT Sport and Sky Sports in recent weeks, and was today added to Virgin Media Sport’s panel of experts ahead of the channel’s launch on 18 September.

Queens Park Rangers v Ipswich Town - Sky Bet Championship - Loftus Road McCarthy left his post as Ipswich boss towards the end of last season. Source: EMPICS Sport

McCarthy declared his intention to leave Ipswich Town at the end of last season but brought forward his exit with a sensational resignation in April after six years in charge at Portman Road.

The 57-time capped Ireland international has been linked with a number of vacant managerial posts in the interim, but has spent the first couple of weeks of the new season as a pundit. 

And he will now join Virgin Media Sport ahead of the broadcaster’s extensive Champions League and Europa League coverage, with Graeme Souness, Niall Quinn, Brian Kerr, Kevin Kilbane and Keith Andrews already announced as panellists. 

“We are delighted that Mick will be part of our team of expert analysts,” Kieran Holden, Head of Sport at Virgin Media Television, said.

“As a player and manager, Mick showed a no-nonsense approach and I am sure his straight-up analysis will be popular with our viewers.”

Virgin Media — formerly TV3 — will have coverage of over 400 European matches on its new sports channel this season, while also showing Tuesday night Champions League games on its free-to-air station, Virgin Media One.

Virgin Media TV Sport Mick McCarthy 6 McCarthy at Virgin Media HQ. Source: Brian McEvoy

It was announced yesterday that Virgin Media Sport will have live coverage of the Liam Miller tribute match on 25 September.  

McCarthy will make his debut for the Ballymount broadcaster during Thursday night’s coverage of the Uefa Nations League match between Germany and World champions France, which is live on Virgin Media Three.

