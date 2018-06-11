This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 11 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mickey Harte: 'They just seem to be sad people who are negative all the time'

The Tyrone boss took aim at their recent critics after Saturday’s qualifier win.

By Paul Keane Monday 11 Jun 2018, 6:00 AM
49 minutes ago 924 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4063896
Mickey Harte with his Tyrone players after today's game.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Mickey Harte with his Tyrone players after today's game.
Mickey Harte with his Tyrone players after today's game.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

MICKEY HARTE HAS cut loose and labelled critics of his system ‘sad people who are negative all the time’.

Last year’s captain Sean Cavanagh is among those critics and the recently retired ex-Footballer of the Year sparked a war of words in the Red Hands camp with recent comments.

Cavanagh claimed that Harte’s management style is ‘autocratic’ at times and said his defensive system stifled the development of a number of potentially ‘marquee’ forwards over the years.

Tyrone assistant manager Gavin Devlin hit back with a withering comment that Tyrone may have failed to win an All-Ireland in recent seasons because of the ‘calibre of captaincy’.

Asked directly about former ally Cavanagh’s comments, Harte initially laughed before growing visibly frustrated throughout the course of his response, climaxing with the claim that Tyrone’s critics need to ‘look in the mirror and brighten up a wee bit’.

“I always said it to people that everyone’s entitled to their own opinion,” said Harte, whose side beat Meath by a point in an epic qualifier tie on Saturday evening. “If that’s the way people feel about something then they can share that with whoever they like.

“I’m happy to stand on my own two feet and I’m happy to do things the way we try to do them for the best, for the betterment of Tyrone football, and for the players we have at our disposal.

“And if somebody thinks differently then that’s their prerogative to do so. But I’m very happy with the way we’re putting together our team and how they play football and I don’t think anybody can complain about the excitement that was out there today.

“Every game isn’t going to be classic football and I ask the question too, people say about defensive football and low scoring games, would you rather have a low-scoring game that you don’t know the outcome until the end or would you rather have somebody at half-time down in a game from anything from 12 to 20 points? You’d only sleep for the second-half of that match.

“Is that more exciting than a game that’s defensive but quality defensive? I don’t believe so. So some of the people that are spouting about that just seem to have an agenda which is negative and they just seem to be sad people who are negative all the time. So maybe they should look in the mirror and brighten up a wee bit and look at the bright side of life.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Meath boss fury – ‘I’ve just seen it on the cameras, there was a blatant penalty’

Davy Fitzgerald: ‘That’s not right, I think I’m wasting my time in this job.’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Keane
@keanepaul11
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Neymar accuses opponents of 'UFC' tactics after surviving first start since February
Neymar accuses opponents of 'UFC' tactics after surviving first start since February
Ex-Arsenal skipper Adams believes Spurs contingent could cost England
Neymar, Coutinho and Jesus secure win as World Cup favourites Brazil head for Russia
IRELAND
'Fatigue makes cowards of us all' - Kearney and Ireland look to bounce back
'Fatigue makes cowards of us all' - Kearney and Ireland look to bounce back
Ireland under pressure in Melbourne but Schmidt feels they aren't far off
Success continues for Sam Bennett as Irish rider records Rund um Köln win in Germany
HURLING
18 seconds that proved decisive in Clare's thrilling win over Tipp
18 seconds that proved decisive in Clare's thrilling win over Tipp
As it happened: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
5 talking points after Kilkenny's stirring comeback pegs back Wexford in Leinster
AUSTRALIA
Outstanding Hooper 'stoked' as Wallabies wreak havoc at the breakdown
Outstanding Hooper 'stoked' as Wallabies wreak havoc at the breakdown
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
Player ratings as Ireland taste defeat for first time in 15 months

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie