This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 17 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'When Munster come calling, how do you say no?' - Haley happy in Limerick

The 24-year-old fullback has settled in well since his move from Sale Sharks during the summer.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 17 Oct 2018, 6:00 AM
25 minutes ago 0 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4290565

MIKE HALEY HAS only been with Munster since June but he’s already become an influencer within the squad.

He arrived in Ireland without a car and decided to buy a motorised scooter from Amazon to give himself some independence as he bunked in with team-mates before finding his own place.

Mike Haley Haley is settling in well with Munster. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The scooter proved to be popular and several of the Munster squad decided they needed to get in on the action – Conor Murray and Joey Carbery among them – meaning there is now a ‘scooter gang’ of five or six players bombing into training at UL every day.

Haley has settled in well on the pitch too, quickly establishing himself at fullback under head coach Johann van Graan.

The 24-year-old moved to Munster from Sale Sharks after making more than 100 appearances for the Premiership club but his signing was perhaps slightly under-the-radar. 

A native of Preston, less than an hour’s drive north of Manchester, Sale was his “home club” but Haley’s head was turned when the Irish province got in touch last season.

“When Munster come calling, how do you say no?” is how he puts it.

Haley is Irish-qualified and was part of Joe Schmidt’s most recent training camp in August, underlining that the Ireland coach was pleased with Munster bringing him in over the summer.

Haley’s qualifying connection is his Tralee-born grandmother, Vivienne, whose cottage in nearby Fenit was a regular family holiday destination in his youth.

“We’d fill the Land Rover with four sisters, a brother, a dog, and my parents, and we’d go and stay there,” recalls Haley.

Mike Haley Haley on the ball against Exeter. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“I learned to sail down there in Fenit Bay and I don’t know if you’ll believe this or not, but we once got called in because there was a basking shark that had swum in there. I remember that because it was the last time I went sailing and I haven’t been since!” 

Haley has second cousins in Tralee too, and though he played in an England jersey as recently as last year, his Irish connections were always in the back of his mind.

“My grandmother was screaming at me all the time, so yes, it was always there!”

Haley trained with England under Eddie Jones in May 2016, then played for the England Saxons on their summer tour of South Africa that year – although those games did not tie him to England as South Africa A weren’t the SARU’s official second team.

Haley played for an England XV against the Barbarians in the summer of 2017, but that also left him eligible for Ireland as BaaBaas games don’t capture players. 

With Haley’s involvement under Jones having stalled after that England XV appearance, the interest from Munster proved impossible to resist.

The fullback says “it’s definitely fair” to suggest that the possibility of wearing the green jersey played a part in his decision to join Munster, but stresses that “it’s something obviously I can’t focus on right now, I have to focus on being in the [Munster] team week to week, and then whatever happens happens.”

HIs involvement under Schmidt when a large squad of almost 50 players gathered in August was welcome, but Haley isn’t getting carried away.

Mike Haley and Tyler Bleyendaal Haley and Tyler Bleyendaal at Munster training. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“It was good fun,” he says. “Obviously, it was tough work and your first one, you want to make an impression. As far as I know, I did that but as I said, my main objective is to start for Munster and to do well for Munster. Everything else takes care of itself.”

Haley knew fellow England natives Alex Wootton and Sammy Arnold from “back in the day” and previously played with Ciaran Parker at Sale, so he had some familiar faces while settling into Munster.

Haley had played plenty of Champions Cup rugby for Sale before his move, although the occasion around his European debut for Munster, last weekend’s draw in Exeter, felt a little bit special.

“Exeter is a formidable ground to go to,” says Haley. “I have never turned up there and had the support that we had.

“Getting off the coach, I had the headphones on and the fans were singing down your ear, and it was fantastic. You definitely feed off that when you are on the pitch and you get a small win or a penalty here or there.”

His father, Tim, is due to travel to Limerick for Saturday’s round two clash with Gloucester, another team Haley is very familiar with, while the cousins from Tralee might make it up too.

A home European debut and a victory for Munster would help Haley to feel even more at home with his new province.

“I think everyone is exactly where I thought they would be. Joey Carbery is a fantastic player, the addition of Tadhg [Beirne] is fantastic and obviously, they had the heroes here already, O’Mahony, Keith [Earls], Conway, obviously fantastic players, and the Scannell brothers, playing fantastic too.

“It was more a fact that when I turned up here, I had to prove myself to them. That is still an ongoing thing.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Conor McGregor throws pass for Cowboys before big Dallas win
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    FOOTBALL
    Griezmann delivers LÃ¶w blow as World Cup winners reign supreme in Paris against Germany
    Griezmann delivers Löw blow as World Cup winners reign supreme in Paris against Germany
    Dutch midfielder scores first international goal to end Belgium's winning run
    Miranda heads 93rd-minute winner as Brazil defeat Argentina in sapping Saudi Arabia heat
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    Encouraging second-half display but Ireland's U21 Euro qualification campaign ends in defeat
    As it happened: Ireland vs Wales, Uefa Nations League
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Defiant Martin O'Neill brushes off questions about his future as Ireland manager
    Defiant Martin O'Neill brushes off questions about his future as Ireland manager
    Why a loss tonight could have a big impact on Ireland's hopes of playing in Dublin at Euro 2020
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Wales?
    WALES
    Robinson and O'Brien selected in Ireland's team to face Wales
    Robinson and O'Brien selected in Ireland's team to face Wales
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales
    'It was a great experience and hopefully I can look forward to many more'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie