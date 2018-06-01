This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
NFL running back seeks permission to use cannabis to treat chronic pain

Mike James is hoping the league grants him an exemption as he looks to prolong his career.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 1 Jun 2018, 1:41 PM
The 27-year-old suffers from chronic pain.
Image: Getty Images
NFL FREE AGENT Mike James has become the first player to seek permission to use cannabis to treat chronic pain, as he looks to prolong his career in the game.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back submitted a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) for the drug last month but his request was rejected by the league.

James, who broke his ankle in 2013 and was then sidelined for the majority of the 2017 season with concussion, used to take prescribed painkillers, but when they did not ease the pain, he took more and became addicted.

“At first I was taking the recommended dose but then I ramped it up when I found ways to get extra pills,” he told BBC Sport.

“I fell into the culture of being on the field by any means necessary. But I was beginning to harm my real life outside of football.”

On submitting a TUE, the 27-year-old admitted it was a ‘huge risk’ and his application was rejected on the grounds that he failed to provide enough evidence that he was suffering from chronic pain.

“Submitting the TUE was a huge risk, I may have sacrificed my career to do it,” he continued.

“But for me there was no running from it any more. I’m in a position to be able to do something myself, to give me back my life, and help the players in the league.”

James, who has played 23 career games, added that talks with the NFL are ongoing and he remains hopeful of a solution.

