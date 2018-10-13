This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mike 'The Savage' Kimbel equals Bellator record with lightning six-second KO

Elsewhere on the card, Dublin’s Sinead Kavanagh was stopped after one round due to a cut.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 13 Oct 2018, 1:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,250 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4284782

A44I0734 Kimbel: took his record to 2-0 in style. Source: Lucas Noonan/Bellator

THIS WAS QUICK.

Rising MMA prospect Mike ‘The Savage’ Kimbel announced himself in style with a lightning stoppage at Bellator 207 overnight.

In just his second professional fight, the 21-year-old caught Alex Potts with a quick combo straight out of the gate and forced the referee to dive in and call a halt.

Kimbel’s stoppage equals the record set by Hector Lombard against Jay Silva in 2010. 

“I think it was a great stoppage by the ref because I wasn’t going to stop,” he told MMA Fighting afterwards.

“I trained my ass off. I trained my heart out. I put my soul into the cage every time I go in there. It was cool to get a six-second knockout but I was trying to fight, you know?”

Later on the card, there was disappointment for Dubliner Sinead Kavanagh who was stopped by the doctor after one round of her fight against Janay Harding.

Kavanagh, making her return to the octagon for the first time in 11 months, was cut above her eye early on and deemed unable to continue, the defeat leaving her pro record at 5-3. 

A41I4186 Kavanagh: disappointing defeat. Source: Lucas Noonan/Bellator

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

