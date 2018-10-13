Mike 'The Savage' Kimbel equals Bellator record with lightning six-second KO

Kimbel: took his record to 2-0 in style. Source: Lucas Noonan/Bellator

THIS WAS QUICK.

Rising MMA prospect Mike ‘The Savage’ Kimbel announced himself in style with a lightning stoppage at Bellator 207 overnight.

In just his second professional fight, the 21-year-old caught Alex Potts with a quick combo straight out of the gate and forced the referee to dive in and call a halt.

Kimbel’s stoppage equals the record set by Hector Lombard against Jay Silva in 2010.

WOW That was fast!@kimbelmike tied for fastest KO! #Bellator207 Live now on the Bellator app! pic.twitter.com/tHRjS0j899 — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) October 12, 2018

“I think it was a great stoppage by the ref because I wasn’t going to stop,” he told MMA Fighting afterwards.

“I trained my ass off. I trained my heart out. I put my soul into the cage every time I go in there. It was cool to get a six-second knockout but I was trying to fight, you know?”

Later on the card, there was disappointment for Dubliner Sinead Kavanagh who was stopped by the doctor after one round of her fight against Janay Harding.

Kavanagh, making her return to the octagon for the first time in 11 months, was cut above her eye early on and deemed unable to continue, the defeat leaving her pro record at 5-3.

Kavanagh: disappointing defeat. Source: Lucas Noonan/Bellator

