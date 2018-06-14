Irish coach Mike Prendergast set to join reinvigorated Stade Français

IRISH COACH MIKE Prendergast is set to join the coaching staff of Top 14 club Stade Français ahead of the 2018/19 season.

The former Munster scrum-half left his role with relegated Oyonnax last month and is set to continue coaching at the highest level of French club rugby under new Stade Français head coach Heyneke Meyer.

The42 understands that Prendergast will coach the Parisian club’s attack and backs.

Prendergast has been making steady progress as a coach.

Stade Français had a difficult season in the Top 14, finishing 12th and narrowly avoiding the relegation zone, but with a new owner, German billionaire Hans-Peter Wild, having taken over they have recently shown their ambition to return to former glories.

The signing of ex-Springboks boss Meyer as the club’s new head coach has been followed by the big-money captures of France international lock Yoann Maestri and centre Gael Fickou, while Argentina out-half Nicolas Sanchez is among the other new signings for next season.

Meyer has been finalising his coaching team in recent weeks and Prendergast is now set to be part of an exciting project at Stade Français, who won the Top 14 as recently as 2015.

Prendergast’s reputation grew in France during his year with Oyonnax, where his coaching of the club’s attack almost helped to save them from relegation. The 41-year-old was previously with Grenoble, where he first started as a skills coach in 2013 before leading the club’s attack alongside Bernard Jackman.

Prendergast, who is also a former Young Munster director of rugby, will now look to continue his development as a coach with one of the most ambitious clubs in France.

It’s understood Stade Français will officially confirm the make-up of Meyer’s coaching staff in the coming days.

