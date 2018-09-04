This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Australian Millman in 'disbelief' after sensational win over his 'hero' Federer

John Millman was left surprised by his incredible upset win over Roger Federer at the US Open.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 8:03 AM
10 hours ago 3,471 Views 5 Comments
Australian John Millman
Image: Julian Finney
Australian John Millman
Australian John Millman
Image: Julian Finney

JOHN MILLMAN WAS stunned after his shock win over his “hero” Roger Federer at the US Open.

The Australian caused a huge upset at Arthur Ashe Stadium, beating an uncharacteristically poor Federer 3-6 7-5 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-3).

Millman, whose victory was his first over a top-10 player, was left amazed by his triumph as he paid tribute to Federer.

“I’m probably in a little bit of disbelief,” he said during an on-court interview.

“I have so much respect for Roger and everything he’s done for the game and he’s been a hero of mine. Today he was definitely not at his best, but I’ll take it.”

Federer endured massive struggles with his serve throughout the fourth-round clash, the second seed finishing the encounter with a first-serve percentage of 49.

Millman – who faces Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals – acknowledged the Swiss great’s off day, but said he grew into the meeting.

“I felt like a bit of a deer in headlights to begin with, to be honest with you, the feet weren’t moving. Roger had it on a string, he was manipulating me around the court,” said Millman.

“But I got out of a tough second set and really found my feet and started to be a little bit more aggressive.

“I think I started to serve really well and probably capitalised a little bit on Roger having an off service day.”

