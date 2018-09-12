4 for Kerry, 3 for Galway - Minor Football Team of the Year announced

SEVEN COUNTIES ARE represented in the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards Football Team of the Year for 2018.

All-Ireland champions Kerry, who secured their fifth title in succession, at the grade have four players on the team while runners-up Galway have three included.

Players from Kildare, Monaghan, Derry, Dublin and Meath also make up the selection.

The team was chosen by Electric Ireland panellists, including All-Star winning former Cork footballer, Daniel Goulding and All-Star winning former Tyrone captain, Sean Cavanagh.

Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year

1. John Ball (Kildare, Clane)

2. Ronan Grimes (Monaghan, Killanny)

3. Owen Fitzgerald (Kerry, Gneeveguilla)

4. Tiarnan Woods (Derry, Drumsurn)

5. Colm Moriarty (Kerry, Annascaul)

6. Tony Gill (Galway, Corofin)

7. Mark Lavin (Dublin, Lucan Sarsfields)

8. Darragh Rahilly (Kerry, Rathmore)

9. Conor Raftery (Galway, Northern Gaels)

10. Paul Walsh (Kerry, Brosna)

11. Matthew Costello (Meath, Dunshaughlin)

12. Aaron Mulligan (Monaghan, Latton)

13. Luke Mitchell (Meath, Dunshaughlin)

14. Eoin Darcy (Wicklow, Tinahely)

15. Matthew Cooley (Galway, Corofin)

