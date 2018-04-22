  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 22 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Farah third as Kipchoge storms to third London Marathon title in sweltering heat

The Olympian set a new British record in just his second marathon this morning.

By AFP Sunday 22 Apr 2018, 1:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,180 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3971872
Image: Justin Setterfield
Image: Justin Setterfield

ELIUD KIPCHOGE STORMED to his third London Marathon title on Sunday to complete an impressive Kenyan double after Vivian Cheruiyot dominated the women’s race in warm conditions.

Kipchoge, 33, saw off the challenge of Ethiopia’s Tola Shura Kitata and home favourite Mo Farah to win his third London marathon in four years in a time of 2 hrs 4 min 27 sec, finishing more than half a minute in front of Kitata (2:05:00), with Farah third (2:06:32).

Cheruiyot, 34, timed her run perfectly to win the women’s event in a time of 2 hours 18 min 31 secs ahead of compatriot Brigid Kosgei (2:20:13), and Ethiopia’s Tadelech Bekele (2:21:40).

She took advantage of failed attempts to break Paula Radcliffe’s 15-year-old world record by last year’s winner Mary Keitany and runner-up Tirunesh Dibaba.

In unusually warm conditions in the British capital — 23.2 degrees is the hottest London marathon on record — first Dibaba and then Keitany dropped off the pace, allowing the 2016 Olympic 5,000m gold medallist to claim victory.

After nine miles Keitany and main rival Dibaba were 25 seconds ahead of Radcliffe’s time. But Dibaba was soon reduced to a walking pace to leave Keitany with only her two male pacemakers for company.

Keitany, looking for a fourth win in London, also started to slow down as it became apparent Radcliffe’s record of two hours 15 minutes 25 seconds would not be threatened.

Britain’s David Weir won the men’s wheelchair race for the eighth time after a thrilling sprint finish.

The 38-year-old pipped Switzerland’s Marcel Hug into second place, with Daniel Romanchuk of the United States third.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

From fan to team-mate in four short years and more sporting tweets of the week

Kilkenny v Tipperary 1968, Arsenal’s miracle worker Wenger and the week’s best sportswriting

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
LIVE: Racing 92 v Munster, Champions Cup semi-final
LIVE: Racing 92 v Munster, Champions Cup semi-final
Munster not thinking about all-Irish final before facing the heat in Bordeaux
Sexton on Larmour: 'He backs himself... he backed himself against 10 Scarlets on the short side'
ARSENAL
The Irishman who made his Premier League debut under Arsene Wenger
The Irishman who made his Premier League debut under Arsene Wenger
'I'm happy at Celtic': Rodgers unmoved by Arsenal speculation
Carlo Ancelotti 'pleased' to be linked with Arsenal job
FOOTBALL
'I think we have enough': Lukaku says investment isn't necessary for United to challenge City
'I think we have enough': Lukaku says investment isn't necessary for United to challenge City
Gattuso 'embarrassed' by 'soulless' AC Milan in loss to bottom-placed Benevento
'To create that winning mentality is another four years... With me or with another'
LEINSTER
Talking points as Leinster thrash Scarlets to reach Champions Cup final
Talking points as Leinster thrash Scarlets to reach Champions Cup final
As it happened: Leinster v Scarlets, Champions Cup semi-final
Nacewa moving through the gears to thwart mentor-turned-tormentor Pivac
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Cullen bidding to become first man to lift European Cup as both player and coach
Cullen bidding to become first man to lift European Cup as both player and coach
Pivac full of praise for Leinster as Scarlets turn their focus to Pro14 run-in
'We've had two great days in the Aviva, but it's a very different challenge to go away to Spain'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie