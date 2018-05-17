Mo Salah's boots to be displayed at a British Museum ahead of Champions League final

A PAIR OF Mohamed Salah’s boots are to go on display at the British Museum in the build-up to the Champions League final.

The Liverpool star’s footwear has been donated to the London institution after he won the Premier League Golden Boot, with a record haul of 32 goals in 38 appearances.

The Egypt international has earned huge popularity at home, in the UK and around the world following his performances for the Reds and for leading his nation to the 2018 World Cup finals.

Salah’s boots have now earned pride of place alongside centuries-old treasures in the museum’s Egypt collection.

Neal Spencer, Keeper of Ancient Egypt and Sudan, said: “This acquisition brings the British Museum’s world-famous Egyptian collection right up to date.

“The boots tell a story of a modern Egyptian icon, performing in the UK, with a truly global impact.

“Displayed amidst the statues of ancient pharaohs, we now show the boots with which Mo Salah won the Golden Boot for Liverpool.

“This acquisition builds on our recent project to acquire objects to tell the story of day-to-day life in 20th and 21st century Egypt.

“From sport, to entertainment, worldwide trade to design, this collection is now accessible to all – like those from other periods of Egypt’s rich history.”

Salah, who was named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year for his Premier League performances, has also been nominated for the PFA’s fans prize.

He will face competition from Manchester United’s David de Gea, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling of Manchester City, Harry Kane of Tottenham and Eden Hazard of Chelsea.

